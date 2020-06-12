Top events
Esports
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
159 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"

shares
comments
Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"
By:
Jun 12, 2020, 9:41 AM

Formula 1 race winner Robert Kubica expects racing in the DTM against experienced competitors to be like “jumping into the deep water” as he steps up his preparations for his debut in the tin-top category.

After losing his Williams F1 drive at the end of 2019, Kubica announced in February that he will be competing in the DTM this year in a customer BMW M4 operated by ART.

The Polish driver got his first taste of Class One machinery at the rookie test in December last year, and logged another 541 laps in the sole pre-season test at the Nurburgring this week, finishing 0.582s off the pace in 12th across the four days.

Kubica will be up against an established cast of DTM drivers this year, including double champions Marco Wittmann and Rene Rast, with WRT Audi drivers Fabio Scherer and Ed Jones being the only other rookies in the field.

Read Also:

Asked about his targets for his maiden season in the DTM, Kubica said: “I’m looking very realistically to my opportunities and to this year. 

“Of course I rate very highly the field and the drivers in this championship. It’s kind of jumping into the deep water for me as I have no experience of these cars [in racing conditions].

“Formula 1 is the highest motorsport category on track, and WRC is the highest rally category. I participated in both of them, but still DTM I would not rate it far away from a competition point of view. So it’s a big challenge in front of me.

“The DTM is a very compact weekend, so there’s not a lot of running time, there’s not a lot of things you can do, [not a lot of] opportunities to learn. And experience plays a very important role.“

F1 convert Timo Glock didn’t score his first win until the final round of his maiden campaign in 2013 and recently admitted that it took him a long time to understand how to “drive this car fast.”

Kubica said he doesn’t expect the transition from F1 to the DTM to be easy and that he will have to “forget what I know” to get a better understanding of Class One machines.

“When you are racing for a very long time in one category, which is Formula 1, which is quite unique from the way you drive, from how the cars are feeling, and then you jump into a completely different category in DTM but still on very, very high level, and you go against the drivers who are especially [experienced] in this category, it has always been difficult and it will always be very difficult,” Kubica said.

“Of course you can be more lucky, you can be less lucky, depending upon what car you are driving, depending upon how the situation is year-by-year, but definitely this is one of the aspects and one of the difficulties. 

“Even not only by driving, but procedures, operational [things]. For example, starts. Okay, I have done many standing starts, but last time I was using a clutch on the foot was 17 years ago. 

"The experience you have from different categories is helping you bring very small percentages, and most of the things you have to kind of forget what you know, and learn from what is needed to drive this car and what is the best way to drive it and operate it.”

Robert Kubica, Orlen Team ART

Robert Kubica, Orlen Team ART

Photo by: BMW AG

Next article
Rast leads Glock as Nurburgring DTM test ends

Previous article

Rast leads Glock as Nurburgring DTM test ends
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Drivers Robert Kubica
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

The day Button won a four-hour race after six pitstops

52m
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR drivers split with helmet designer over social media posts

3
Formula 1

Bahrain could run second race on “almost oval” track, says Brawn

4
Le Mans

Montoya wants Le Mans return to complete Triple Crown

26m
5
Formula 1

Azerbaijan, Singapore and Japan F1 rounds cancelled for 2020

3h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"
DTM

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"

Rast leads Glock as Nurburgring DTM test ends
DTM

Rast leads Glock as Nurburgring DTM test ends

Newey makes surprise DTM debut at Nurburgring test
DTM

Newey makes surprise DTM debut at Nurburgring test

Habsburg leads Audi-1-2-3 on Day 3 of DTM testing
DTM

Habsburg leads Audi-1-2-3 on Day 3 of DTM testing

Habsburg leads Eng on Day 2 of Nurburgring DTM test
DTM

Habsburg leads Eng on Day 2 of Nurburgring DTM test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.