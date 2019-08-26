Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Lausitzring / Breaking news

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season

shares
comments
Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season
By:
Aug 26, 2019, 9:49 AM

Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock says competing in the DTM-supporting Tourenwagen Classics at Lausitzring has been the highlight of his season, after another DTM weekend blighted by reliability problems.

Glock drove a 1988 Zakspeed BMW M3 E30 during Saturday's qualifying session as he was unable to take part in the full weekend due to the DTM timetable, with Christian Menzel and Marc Hessel usually sharing the M3.

The BMW driver then endured a nightmare DTM weekend in which he retired moments after his mandatory pitstop in the opener due to a driveshaft failure, before retiring again on Sunday after reporting his steering kept pulling to the right.

Glock lies 13th in the drivers' standings and has scored points in just five of 14 races after struggling to put qualifying laps together and suffering reliability problems during the year.

"I’ve never had a year like this [in the DTM]. But it is how it is, you get through it and see if it gets better at the end of the year," Glock told Motorsport.com.

"[Driving in the Tourenwagen Classic was] good fun, and it was the highlight of the year. I just did qualifying as it never really fit with the schedule. It was a couple of laps."

Timo Glock, BMW Team RMG with BMW E30 DTM

Timo Glock, BMW Team RMG with BMW E30 DTM

Photo by: BMW AG

Glock added the difference between the M3 E30 and his 2019-spec M4 DTM was "night and day".

"The cars are very different, and each one is a lot of fun in its own way," he said. "It’s great to drive the BMW M3 E30 because everything is mechanical.

"You don’t have aerodynamic downforce, and as a driver, you can, for example, be influenced quite a lot on how the car enters corners.

"Our BMW M4 DTM is significantly faster. It has a lot more horsepower and you have the aerodynamic downforce that enables us to drive through these high corners speeds how we do today. They are both fantastic cars.”

After taking two top-six finishes at the Hockenheim season opener, Glock's best result has been fifth in the Assen opener, and he has failed to score points since. 

Next article
Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title

Previous article

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Lausitzring
Drivers Timo Glock
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep
Free Practice 1 Starts in
18 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sainz: Not enough top F1 cars for top drivers

2h
2
MotoGP

Dovizioso hospitalised after temporary memory loss in crash

3
MotoGP

MotoGP 2020 calendar changes revealed

17m

Latest videos

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season
DTM

Glock: Tourenwagen Classics run "the highlight" of bad season

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Rast wins, Audi seals manufacturers' title

Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Green beats Aberdein to Sunday pole

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Muller wins as Rast drama reignites title race

Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole
DTM

Lausitz DTM: Rast beats Green, Muller to pole

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.