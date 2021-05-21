Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM / Igora Drive News

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

By:

The DTM is still without a fuel partner with just a month to go for the start of its first GT3 season at Monza in June.

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

BP-owned fuel and petrol station brand Aral had been the DTM’s official supplier and sponsor since 2005, but chose not to renew its contract with the series in 2021 as part of its withdrawal from all motorsport activities featuring combustion engines.

That left the DTM to search for a new fuel supplier, with the matter complicated by the championship’s desire to switch to e-fuels in order to become fully carbon-neutral by 2030.

"We continue to work with the internal combustion engine, but soon hope to have synthetic fuel,” said ITR chief Gerhard Berger.

ExxonMobil could have been the ideal fit for the DTM, given its expertise in e-fuels. The American oil and gas giant has already developed a mainly bio-based Esso fuel for the Porsche Supercup series this year and is aiming to introduce another variety of e-fuel in 2022 using hydrogen and oxygen molecules captured from air.

However, ExxonMobil has an exclusive contract with Porsche regarding their use, forcing the DTM to look elsewhere.

There are several smaller companies with the required expertise, but it would be much more expensive for them to produce synthetic fuel in small quantities, with a price of five euros per litre being quoted by insiders.

Synthetic fuel is also not available at petrol pumps, which means companies would be promoting a product they don’t sell to their consumers.

Read Also:

Could the DTM opt for Shell?

The DTM relied on conventional Super Plus fuel from Shell during its two pre-season tests at Hockenheim and the Lausitzring.

It was a temporary solution for the DTM as it evaluated all its options, but Shell now appears to be the most likely partner for the series.

However, a deal is yet to be signed between the two parties as the DTM has not given up on adopting synthetic fuels yet for its first season under GT3 regulations.

Should they come to an agreement, Shell would serve solely as a fuel supplier and not a sponsor as Aral did.

shares
comments

Related video

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Previous article

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Igora Drive
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending

1
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe

3h
2
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown ‘a joke’

3h
3
Formula 1

How real is the protest threat over F1’s flexi-wing row?

4h
4
Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
5
WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if it's adopted by WEC - Ratel

2h
Latest news
DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms
DTM

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

26m
Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

May 14, 2021
Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?
DTM

Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?

May 12, 2021
DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season
Video Inside
DTM

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season

May 11, 2021
Gotz leads Lawson, Albon as DTM testing ends
DTM

Gotz leads Lawson, Albon as DTM testing ends

May 6, 2021
Latest videos
DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season 00:30
DTM
May 11, 2021

DTM: Single Michelin tyres to be used in the first GT3 season

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season 01:35
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Gerhard Berger on the coming season

DTM 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 2 01:31
DTM
May 6, 2021

DTM 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 2

DTM​ 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 1 02:04
DTM
May 5, 2021

DTM​ 2021 Test Lausitzring Day 1

KTM could join DTM this year 00:43
DTM
Apr 30, 2021

KTM could join DTM this year

More from
Sven Haidinger
Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?
DTM

Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season
Video Inside
DTM

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing
DTM

KTM could join DTM this year with Red Bull backing

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown ‘a joke’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown ‘a joke’

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe

How real is the protest threat over F1’s flexi-wing row?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How real is the protest threat over F1’s flexi-wing row?

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Monaco Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

GT3 could be "doomed" if it's adopted by WEC - Ratel
WEC WEC

GT3 could be "doomed" if it's adopted by WEC - Ratel

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains 'eye bleeding' comment during Monaco practice

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix session timings and preview

Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli “conscious of interest” from rival MotoGP manufacturers

Latest news

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms
DTM DTM

DTM still without fuel supplier as first GT3 race looms

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM
DTM DTM

Glock getting to grips with 'Space Drive' system in DTM

Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?
DTM DTM

Have Audi and BMW been hiding their pace in DTM testing?

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season
Video Inside
DTM DTM

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.