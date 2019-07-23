Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Breaking news

Assen has long-term DTM future, says Berger

shares
comments
Assen has long-term DTM future, says Berger
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 11:32 AM

DTM boss Gerhard Berger says the series has a long-term future at Assen following its debut on the calendar last weekend, as the 2020 schedule begins to take shape.

The DTM has today announced that the series will return to Assen and the Nurburgring in 2020, while also confirming that new-for-2019 addition Zolder will also stay on the calendar.

Read Also:

Both Assen and Zolder were considered successful additions while returning Misano again struggled for spectators despite abandoning its night-race format and Ducati MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso making an appearance in a WRT-run Audi RS5 DTM.

Motorsport.com understands the DTM has a three-year deal with Assen, with various clauses within the agreement.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Assen had a long-term future considering its successful debut, Berger said: "After this weekend, yes. [It was a] good experience. Here there is room to have further great events [in the coming years]."

He continued: "I’m really impressed, it’s the first time here and I went around the circuit yesterday and I don’t understand why Formula 1 is not here, because it is one of the best circuits I have seen.

"High-speed corners, good safety conditions, very clean and very well organised."

Berger also confirmed that the DTM will not have multiple races in a country anywhere outside of Germany, meaning the DTM is unlikely to return to Zandvoort in the coming years.

The struggles of Misano means its place on the calendar could be under threat and Berger said he would not "give up" on Italy because of his affinity for the country and his spell as a Ferrari F1 driver between 1993 and '95.

Berger has previously revealed his "dream" to race at Monaco but warned at Assen that a potential race in the Principality was unlikely in the short-term.

Sources have suggested to Motorsport.com that Belgian Grand Prix venue Spa was of interest to the paddock, but Berger told Motorsport.com that it was "not on the agenda".

Read Also:

Berger also told Motorsport.com that new races could appear on the 2020 calendar, but it is currently unclear as to how many rounds will feature on the calendar.

The DTM will return to the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit for the second year in a row in August and Motorsport.com understands that BMW has now ruled out running a guest driver.

Audi had already committed to not running a guest driver at the event, while the R-Motorsport Aston Martin squad cannot currently do so as it only has the four Vantages.

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Mike Rockenfeller, Audi Sport Team Phoenix, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Assen DTM: Rockenfeller wins, Wittmann goes last-to-second

Previous article

Assen DTM: Rockenfeller wins, Wittmann goes last-to-second

Next article

The man behind the Vettel tribute helmet in Hockenheim

The man behind the Vettel tribute helmet in Hockenheim
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
DTM

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
DTM

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.