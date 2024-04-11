All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
DTM Hockenheim April Testing

DTM alters Lausitzring schedule to avoid Ice Hockey clash

The DTM has altered the schedule for the second round of the 2024 season at the Lausitzring to avoid a direct clash with the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Rachit Thukral Sven Haidinger
Start action

Alexander Trienitz

The opening race at the north-east German venue on 25 May falls on the same day as the two semi-finals for the Ice Hockey World Championship, which are also being broadcast by DTM’s German broadcast partner ProSieben.

As such, a decision has been made to deviate from the DTM’s standard 1:30pm kick-off time, with the start of the race pushed back until 5pm.

This means that the first Lausitzring race can now be shown in full in the DTM’s home market in Germany, bookended by the two semi-final ice hockey matches taking place just across the border in the Czech Republic.

"We were looking for a solution because there is a clash with the Ice Hockey World Championship at the Lausitzring on Saturday," explained Alexander Wolffing, Head of Service at ProSieben’s online service Ran.

"That would have easily clashed with the DTM race if we had kept the classic times. That's why we will start the DTM race on Saturday at 5pm, directly after the [first] ice hockey semi-final. 

"Of course, we hope that the German team will be in the semi-final, just like last year, and that we can boost the DTM with the corresponding coverage.

“We will broadcast qualifying live on ProSieben in the usual slot [of the DTM race] at 13:30."

The second race of the weekend will take place as scheduled on Sunday, 26 May, at 1:30pm, following qualifying earlier in the morning.

However, this could pose a major challenge to the teams, with the window between the first race on Saturday evening and qualifying on Sunday morning shortened by several hours. 

This means in the event of a mechanical problem or a crash in the opening race, mechanics may have to pull in an all-nighter in order to get their cars ready for the second leg of the weekend.

It’s why the teams are lobbying the ADAC, the promoter of the championship, to make further changes to the schedule.

 “We announced this [the Lausitzring schedule] at the team manager meeting and everyone can live with it,” ADAC Motorsport boss Thomas Voss said.

“However, they asked that qualifying on Sunday be pushed back a bit.

"We're currently looking into that, but I can imagine that qualifying won't be until around ten o'clock so that the teams have a little longer to work on the cars if they come out of parc ferme relatively late on Saturday."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Rast fastest as BMW dominates Hockenheim DTM test

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Rast fastest as BMW dominates Hockenheim DTM test

Rast fastest as BMW dominates Hockenheim DTM test

DTM
Hockenheim April Testing
Rast fastest as BMW dominates Hockenheim DTM test
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP
Americas GP
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Prime
Prime
WEC
The experiment WEC could revisit to magnify its boom period

Latest news

NASCAR: “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start"

NASCAR: “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start"

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
NASCAR: “We’re looking forward to having The CW get a head start"
The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal

The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
The unfinished business behind Alonso's new F1 deal
Marquez: Liberty must target young audience to grow MotoGP

Marquez: Liberty must target young audience to grow MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Marquez: Liberty must target young audience to grow MotoGP
Quartararo says Yamaha MotoGP renewal down to ‘huge confidential’ changes

Quartararo says Yamaha MotoGP renewal down to ‘huge confidential’ changes

MGP MotoGP
Americas GP
Quartararo says Yamaha MotoGP renewal down to ‘huge confidential’ changes

Prime

Discover prime content
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
By Gary Watkins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By James Newbold
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
By Rachit Thukral
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global