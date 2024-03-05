Details about DTM's testing restrictions for 2024 revealed
The DTM teams could be limited to five days of testing per driver in 2024 as part of new restrictions imposed by the ADAC.
Kelvin van der Linde, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3
Alexander Trienitz
According to Motorsport.com’s sister title Motorsport-Total.com, the curbs on the amount of private testing came into force on 1 March and will apply until the season finale at Hockenheim in October.
Teams will be allowed to carry out five days of testing for each driver either together or separately under new regulations approved by the German motorsport federation DMSB at the end of February.
This means teams will have the option of running both drivers together for five days or splitting the running across 10 days with one driver on each day.
BMW squad Schubert Motorsport, which will expand to three cars this year after signing Marco Wittmann to partner incumbents Rene Rast and Sheldon van der Linde, will theoretically be able to test the M4 GT3 for a maximum of 15 days but only with one driver at a time.
As per regulations: "A DTM driver may take part in a maximum of five limited DTM test days."
The ADAC has defined a ‘limited DTM test day’ as a driving activity by a DTM driver in a GT3 car carried out by a DTM team on the Pirelli tyres used in the championship.
Interestingly, there is no restriction on the number of tyres that teams will be allowed to burn through during a test day. Only a hard limit on the number of fresh sets of tyres has been stated in the regulations.
“DTM teams and DTM drivers should not use more than three new sets of tyres during a limited DTM test,” it reads.
Luca Stolz, Mercedes-AMG Team HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz
It is understood that the ADAC doesn’t have the financial means to monitor complete tyre usage during private DTM tests.
However, the aim is to gauge how much rubber teams use through using random samples during testing, so that it can intervene in the future if necessary.
The ADAC has tried to cover possible grey areas with numerous clauses, as it is not that easy to ban tests with GT3 cars that are used worldwide across a number of championships.
For instance, teams must register any driving activities - including in other series - in a new online system at least 20 working days in advance and wait for approval. This also applies to the DTM drivers, but only for the circuits that are part of the DTM calendar.
Restrictions also apply if a DTM team wants to test with a driver who is not active in the series but has a platinum status under the FIA’s driver rating system.
Excluded from test restrictions are events and official test days in other series, as well as tests in which Pirelli DTM tyres are not used.
ADAC teams with an advantage?
The DTM teams that also compete in the ADAC GT Masters could have a possible advantage, as drivers with gold, silver and bronze statuses are allowed to compete in the ADAC's second-tier GT3 series, where no testing restrictions apply.
Rene Rast, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3
Photo by: Markus Toppmöller
That is a situation that could be exploited, as a young talent with gold or silver status could easily provide useful feedback about the car's handling, especially since the ADAC races take place on the same weekends as the DTM ones.
For this reason the ADAC has created the DTM Sporting Board, which consists of DTM series manager Michael Rebhan, technical coordinator Robert Maas and Michael Kramp from the DMSB. The task of the committee is to check the behaviour of the teams using the data collected, to identify trends and tighten the regulations if necessary.
As things stand, the regulations do not state any sanctions in case a team is found to have breached testing limits. This has to do with the fact that a list of penalties is still being worked out by the ADAC.
There have been talks about a wide range of punishments, ranging from fines to harsh sporting penalties for not registering a test or carrying out a test without authorisation.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season
Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season
Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery
Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel
Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel
Prime
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments