Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Race in
06 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
53 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
123 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Nurburgring / Breaking news

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss

shares
comments
Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 3:20 PM

Audi motorsport boss Dieter Gass says Rene Rast's run to two DTM titles in the last three seasons is "bizarre" considering the German driver's lack of experience in the series.

Rast secured his second DTM title with a round to spare at the Nurburgring after finishing third in Sunday's second race, giving himself an insurmountable points buffer over Audi stablemate Nico Muller heading into next month's Hockenheim season finale.

It marked his second triumph in the championship following his run to the title in his rookie campaign in 2017, when he upstaged veteran Mattias Ekstrom.

No two-time DTM title winner has achieved their record as quickly as Rast, with BMW driver Marco Wittmann coming closest by managing it inside four years, in 2014 and '16.

Asked by Motorsport.com to explain how Rast was able to shortcut the required DTM experience, Gass said: "It’s bizarre, isn’t it? We would never have expected it, that’s for sure. Especially his first title [in 2017], [it was] a big surprise.

"We have been thinking for years, [and] in previous discussions we had over the season about teamwork, that [it is a measure of] any driver who can win the DTM championship without the support of his teammates - as Rene did in 2017."

Gass added that Rast's strong start to life in the DTM, taking just nine attempts to win his first race, became the "foundation" for his recent form, which has yielded 12 wins in the last 22 races - including six in a row to close out the 2018 campaign.

"He was the only one of ours last year who was able to fight with Mercedes and BMW and keep the title open until the very end," said Gass. "[He scored] six victories in a row. Then this year, it wasn’t so much of a surprise that he would be in the mix from the beginning."

Rast: Second title lacked "surprise" factor of first

Rast headed into Sunday's second Nurburgring race knowing title rival Muller would struggle to score enough to points to keep his hopes alive from 14th on the grid, something he conceded made his second title win feel "a bit different" to his first.

Asked to compare his two DTM triumphs, Rast said: "Starting the final weekend in 2017, I was [22] points behind Mattias [Ekstrom], so I was unlikely to win the championship.

"Until the last lap of the last race I didn’t know I was champion. It was more like a surprise.

"This time obviously it wasn’t 100 percent sure, but we were on a good way and you kind of prepare yourself for becoming DTM champion again. Then you are a bit more settled in yourself."

The 32-year-old added: "To celebrate my second title in three years is something I’d have never dreamed of, to be honest. Three years ago I wrote off DTM because I wasn’t in position to be part of DTM. Now three years later I have two titles, which is quite unbelievable."

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

René Rast, Audi Sport Team Rosberg, Audi RS 5 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought

Previous article

Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Nurburgring
Drivers René Rast
Teams Audi Sport Team Rosberg
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Nurburgring

Nurburgring

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

2
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

3
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Marquez defeats Quartararo in last-lap duel

3h
4
MotoGP

Rossi seeking "solution" to catch up fellow Yamahas

26m
5
MotoGP

Quartararo: Last-lap battle proves Marquez is "human"

2h

Latest videos

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss
DTM

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss

Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast seals title, Green ends win drought

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Green beats Rast to pole by 0.001s

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race
DTM

R-Motorsport pulls out of DTM/Super GT joint race

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller
DTM

Nurburgring DTM: Rast wins, nightmare for Muller

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.