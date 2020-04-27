Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
205 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020

shares
comments
Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020
By:
Apr 27, 2020, 3:09 PM

Audi has announced it will not take part in the DTM beyond the 2020 season.

The Stuttgart brand made the announcement on Monday, citing the desire to focus its energies on its Formula E and customer racing projects and also the negative economic consequences of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Audi had however been known to be weighing up its future involvement in the German tin-top series even before the COVID-19 crisis.

The decision follows parent brand Volkswagen's decision to terminate its non-electric motorsport programmes last year, and leaves BMW as the DTM's only manufacturer.

"Audi has shaped the DTM and the DTM has shaped Audi," commented Markus Duesmann, Audi's Chairman of the Board of Management. This demonstrates what power lies in motorsport – technologically and emotionally,” 

“With this energy, we’re going to drive our transformation into a provider of sporty, sustainable electric mobility forward. That’s why we’re also focusing our efforts on the race track and systematically competing for tomorrow’s ‘Vorsprung.’

"Formula E offers a very attractive platform for this. To complement it, we’re investigating other progressive motorsport formats for the future.”

More to follow

Related video

Next article
Auer has made "huge step" since Super Formula stint

Previous article

Auer has made "huge step" since Super Formula stint
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Jamie Klein

DTM Next session

Norisring

Norisring

10 Jul - 12 Jul

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 boss Carey reveals plan for revamped 2020 season

2
Formula 1

Banned: Why Mercedes' double DRS was outlawed

3
Esports

"Burnt out" Bubba Wallace pulls out of Talladega eNASCAR race

4
Formula 1

Silverstone confirms British GP will be behind closed doors

5
Formula 1

The grand prix that Toyota should have won

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020
DTM

Audi announces decision to quit DTM after 2020

Auer has made "huge step" since Super Formula stint
DTM

Auer has made "huge step" since Super Formula stint

Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races
DTM

Berger makes U-turn on closed door DTM races

Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival
DTM

Stuck advocates GT3 move to ensure DTM's survival

Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM
DTM

Rast: Kubica will face steep learning curve in DTM

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.