Top events
Esports
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Sweden
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

shares
comments
DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
By:
Co-author: Heiko Stritzke, Writer
Jun 29, 2020, 12:43 PM

Long-time Audi DTM outfit Phoenix Racing has outlined its intentions to transition fully to sportscar racing next year, with a potential Le Mans 24 Hours assault on the radar.

Phoenix has been part of the DTM since the championship's relaunch in 2000, initially as one of Opel's works-supported teams before becoming a part of the Audi stable in 2006.

It took its first title in the German series in 2011 with Martin Tomczyk and scored a second crown two years later with Mike Rockenfeller, one of its current drivers along with Loic Duval.

However, Audi's impending withdrawal from the DTM at the end of this year leaves Phoenix needing to find a new primary programme in 2021 to fit in with its existing sportscar commitments with Audi GT3 machinery.

Phoenix boss Ernst Moser said he has identified a move to LMP2 machinery in the Asian Le Mans Series next January as a first target, ahead of a potential graduation to the European series in 2021 and a potential bid for Le Mans honours.

"We want to reposition ourselves and our DTM team," Moser told Motorsport.com. "We have many very good engineers and mechanics here.

"That's why I decided that we'll look into the subject of Le Mans prototypes. We don't know with which manufacturer yet; we are currently evaluating whether it will be Oreca or Ligier.

"We'll aim to contest the four races of the Asian Le Mans Series next winter. I've set a clear direction there.

"If we perform well, I very much hope we will achieve a Le Mans entry for 2021. Then we could compete in the ELMS in 2021. That is our rough direction at the moment."

It's also understood that a longer-term goal for Phoenix would be to align itself with a manufacturer under the new LMDh regulations that will be used by both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Currently the rules are slated to be introduced in 2022, a year after the Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) rules with which they will be balanced, although a delay to 2023 in light of the global coronavirus pandemic has been mooted in certain quarters.

Although it has never raced prototypes, Phoenix has been involved in GT racing full-time since 2006, when it branched out into the FIA GT Championship, and was also part of the inaugural season of the FIA GT1 World Championship in 2010 when it ran a pair of Corvette C6.Rs.

It also won the Nurburgring 24 Hours back in 2000 with Porsche, before repeating the feat in 2003 running a modified version of its Opel DTM car and then adding a further three wins as an Audi customer team in 2012, 2014, and 2019. Additionally, it won the Spa 24 Hours in 2007 running a Corvette and in 2012 with an Audi.

Race winner #4 Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi R8 LMS: Pierre Kaffer, Frank Stippler, Frédéric Vervisch, Dries Vanthoor

Race winner #4 Audi Sport Team Phoenix Audi R8 LMS: Pierre Kaffer, Frank Stippler, Frédéric Vervisch, Dries Vanthoor

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options

Previous article

LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options

trending Today

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

McLaren agrees £150m loan with Bahrain bank
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

McLaren agrees £150m loan with Bahrain bank

Ricciardo: Renault will take risks with "less to lose"
Formula 1 / Formula 1
20m

Ricciardo: Renault will take risks with "less to lose"

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons
MotoGP / MotoGP
2h

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 / Formula 1

2020 Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

2020 NASCAR Cup Pocono 350 Sunday race results

SIC names Smith's replacement for new MotoE season
MotoE / MotoE
53m

SIC names Smith's replacement for new MotoE season

Latest news

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM / DTM
1h

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options
DTM / DTM

LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options

Kubica “almost laughing” to think 2020 schedule would be too busy
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Kubica “almost laughing” to think 2020 schedule would be too busy

Berger: DTM taking a break in 2021 "not a good solution"
DTM / DTM

Berger: DTM taking a break in 2021 "not a good solution"

Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , Le Mans , European Le Mans
Teams Phoenix Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

2
Formula 1

Brundle: Ferrari split could help Vettel "fly" in 2020

3
Formula 1

McLaren agrees £150m loan with Bahrain bank

3h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault will take risks with "less to lose"

20m
5
MotoGP

The day Rossi banished his Ducati demons

2h

Latest videos

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez 02:37
DTM

Robert Kubica tests BMW M4 DTM at Jerez

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series. 01:47
DTM

DTM's futuristic conceptual vision for an all-electric touring car series.

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights 02:35
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 2 highlights

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights 03:34
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim II Race 1 highlights

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

Latest news

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021
DTM

DTM stalwart Phoenix targets ELMS, Le Mans in 2021

LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options
DTM

LMDh or upgraded GT3 cars? DTM's most likely future options

Kubica “almost laughing” to think 2020 schedule would be too busy
Formula 1

Kubica “almost laughing” to think 2020 schedule would be too busy

Berger: DTM taking a break in 2021 "not a good solution"
DTM

Berger: DTM taking a break in 2021 "not a good solution"

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"
DTM

Kubica: Joining DTM like "jumping into deep water"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.