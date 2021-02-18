Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona GP
21 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
44 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021
DTM / Breaking news

Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid

By:
Co-author:
Jamie Klein

Aston Martin could be represented on the 2021 DTM grid, having entered talks with the Racing One team about an entry with a Vantage GT3.

shares
comments
Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid

Racing One boss Martin Kohlhaas has revealed that he is in discussions with both Aston and Ferrari about putting together a programme for the start of the DTM's GT3 era.

The team already possesses a pair of Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, with which it plans to contest this year's Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) and 24H Series, but would need to acquire a Vantage at the cost of around 500,000 euros should it join forces with Aston.

Should the move happen, it would put Aston back on the DTM grid following the collapse of the R-Motorsport Vantage DTM project after the conclusion of the 2019 season.

The British manufacturer ould also become the sixth different marque on the 2021 grid after Audi, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari, which is already guaranteed a presence in the series this year by way of AF Corse's Red Bull-backed two-car programme.

Read Also:

"Aston Martin would maybe support a bit more because they don't have a very strong presence in Germany," Kohlhaas told Motorsport.com. "They would even provide us with very good drivers with budgets, unlike Ferrari. But finalising the DTM topic is incredibly difficult.

"We are not an Aston team. And above all, we would then have to accompany our other series with Aston Martin. It's difficult to get that puzzle together with another manufacturer. The chances between Ferrari and Aston Martin are currently 50:50."

Kohlhaas added that Racing One could use a potential programme in the GT4-based DTM Trophy series using Astons as a way to help fund a DTM project, but said any DTM Trophy programme is contingent on a presence in the main series.

The team is already committed to running four Audi R8 LMS GT4s across the GT4 European Series and ADAC GT4 Germany, which respectively support the GT World Challenge Europe and ADAC GT Masters championships for GT3s.

#16 Hella Pagid - racing one Ferrari 488 GT3: Christian Kohlhaas, Nikolaj Rogivue, Stephan Köhler

#16 Hella Pagid - racing one Ferrari 488 GT3: Christian Kohlhaas, Nikolaj Rogivue, Stephan Köhler

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

"The choice is between DTM and GT World Challenge Europe," added Kohlhaas, adding that racing in the DTM may be impossible without the necessary budget.

He ruled out the team's existing primary sponsor, German brake manufacturer Hella Pagid, being the main backer of a prospective DTM entry.

Kohlhaas said that the fact that the GT World Challenge Europe season begins in April will force his team to reach a speedy decision on its DTM plans, even though the latter campaign isn't set to commence until June following the cancellation of the St. Petersburg opener.

"If I don't have a finished programme up and running by the end of February, then I'll have to look hard at fielding the Ferraris elsewhere," he clarified. "So I have to commit to that in the first weeks of March."

Read Also:

Related video

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021

Previous article

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Teams Racing One
Author Sven Haidinger

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

1d
2
Formula 1

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

5h
3
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

23h
4
Formula 1

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

22h
5
Formula 1

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021

15min
Latest news
Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid
DTM

Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid

1h
Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021
DTM

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021

22h
Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

Feb 16, 2021
2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch
DTM

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch

Feb 15, 2021
Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM
DTM

Three teams set to run Mercedes cars in DTM

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review 04:27
DTM
Nov 24, 2020

WRT Team Audi Sport – 2020 DTM Season Review

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM
Nov 9, 2020

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM
Nov 8, 2020

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM
Nov 7, 2020

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

More from
Sven Haidinger
2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch
DTM / Breaking news

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch

Mercedes evaluating supporting customer teams in DTM
DTM / Breaking news

Mercedes evaluating supporting customer teams in DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme
DTM / Breaking news

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

It's taken him a while to emerge as a consistent title challenger, but in the final year of DTM's Class One ruleset, Nico Muller has smoothed the rough edges and has double champion stablemate Rene Rast working harder than ever to keep up in the title race.

DTM
Oct 14, 2020
Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis? Prime

Does 2000 hold the answers to the DTM's current crisis?

It's 20 years since the DTM roared back into life at a packed Hockenheim with a back-to-basics approach as the antidote to its high-tech past. Now it's on its knees again, so is it time to recall the lessons learned in 2000?

DTM
May 28, 2020
Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers Prime

Ranking the 10 best Audi DTM drivers

Audi last week announced it would be exiting the DTM at the end of 2020, bringing the curtain down on 20 years of continuous participation since the series' reboot in 2000.

DTM
May 5, 2020
Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit Prime

Why the DTM must reinvent itself after Audi exit

Audi's announcement that it will withdraw from the DTM at the end of 2020 was the latest blow for a series that has lost three manufacturers in as many years. Some major soul-searching will now be required to assess how it can survive.

DTM
Apr 28, 2020
Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing Prime

Why cynic Berger changed his mind over green tech in racing

DTM boss Gerhard Berger was a detractor of Formula E and held a reluctance for his series to embrace greener engine technologies. However, this cynic's tune has had to change to ensure DTM's existence as the motorsport world moves forward

DTM
Dec 13, 2019
What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020 Prime

What the fallout from Aston's engine split means for 2020

Aston Martin's DTM arrival, via the R-Motorsport outfit, was heralded as a salvation of sorts for the series. After plenty of bumps in the road in 2019, the team finds itself in a similar position to the one it was in 12 months ago. Can it get its act together?

DTM
Dec 6, 2019
How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment Prime

How the DTM and Super GT can build on their experiment

The Class One 'Dream Race' staged by the DTM and SUPER GT proved a hit - from a competitive and collaborative standpoint. The next step will be for both parties to ensure a successful trial ends up being more than just that.

Super GT
Nov 29, 2019
Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible? Prime

Robot pitcrews and hydrogen – is DTM's concept plausible?

DTM organiser ITR has mooted a radical plan for a "truly new and inspiring" future motorsport series. How realistic are its suggestions of automated pitstops and 1000bhp hydrogen-fuelled touring cars?

DTM
Nov 11, 2019

Trending Today

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel puts prized supercars up for sale

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas and Williams linked to BWT sponsor move

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Daytona 500 win "means everything" for Front Row Motorsports

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The McLaren secrets revealed at its F1 shakedown

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The uncertain target McLaren faces in F1 2021

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Yamaha explains why Morbidelli wasn’t given factory bike

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Death of "hero" Earnhardt impacted me hugely - Ricciardo

EA completes takeover of F1 video game developer Codemasters
Esports Esports / Breaking news

EA completes takeover of F1 video game developer Codemasters

Latest news

Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Aston Martin could be represented on 2021 DTM grid

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast confirms he won't return to the DTM in 2021

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Walkenhorst Motorsport enters DTM with BMW M6 GT3

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch
DTM DTM / Breaking news

2 Seas' DTM participation in doubt after Mercedes switch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.