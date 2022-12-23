Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Dakar 2023 | Auto
Topic

Dakar 2023 | Auto

Main
Previous / Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally
Dakar / Dakar Special feature

Dakar video | Sparco creates world-first fireproof Adventure Jacket

In this new Motorsport.com video, we are at the headquarters of Sparco to demonstrate its brand-new adventure jacket – the first to receive FIA homologation.

Beatrice Frangione
By:
, Featured writer
Listen to this article

Developed with the Dakar Rally in mind, the challenge for Sparco’s designers was to develop a practical garment that acted like a fireproof racesuit for drivers that also was resistant to water, wind, and temperature changes too.

In this new Motorsport.com video, we introduce you to the new Adventure Jacket, designed and manufactured by Sparco, with exclusive features to ensure greater comfort for crews in the Dakar Rally that gives the same level of protection as the drivers in the cars.

The historic Turin-based company’s latest innovative product is the first-ever jacket to ever be homologated by the FIA to 8856-2018 requirements.

The jacket also boasts a fleece lining, that is designed to be resistant to lower temperatures that crews face in the night. It will make its debut in this year’s Dakar Rally, where a number of teams – including Red Bull – have bought the innovatory product.

Sparco’s R&D manager Angelo Bardascino explains the challenges of designing such a garment to satisfy the teams’ requirements.

shares
comments
Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally
Previous article

Sainz: Audi has built “brave” new car for 2023 Dakar Rally

Latest news

Sainz wants return of the "consistent Carlos of 2021" in F1 next year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz wants return of the "consistent Carlos of 2021" in F1 next year

Carlos Sainz is eager to return to the "consistent Carlos of 2021" in Formula 1 next year after ruing a number of retirements through his 2022 campaign.

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez open to Honda exit if "I don't have the tools" to win MotoGP title

Marc Marquez says "my dream" is to remain with Honda beyond 2024 but will "try to find the best for me" if HRC can't give him a title-winning MotoGP bike.

F1 podium finisher Philippe Streiff dies aged 67
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 podium finisher Philippe Streiff dies aged 67

Former Formula 1 driver Philippe Streiff, who achieved one podium before his career was cut short by injuries that left him paralysed, has died at the age of 67.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.