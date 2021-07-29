Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger
Dakar News

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger

By:

Prodrive has taken the covers off its re-designed Bahrain Raid Xtreme Hunter T1+ which will tackle the Dakar Rally next year.

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger

The FIA recently announced new T1+ regulations for the Dakar Rally in an attempt to help equalise the performance of the four and two wheel drive cars in the top T1 class.

As a result of this and lessons learned from its Dakar debut in January, Prodrive has completed an overhaul of its BRX Hunter, resulting in several changes to the vehicles Sebastien Loeb and Nani Roma will drive next year.

Loeb was forced to retire from the Dakar after a series of punctures and a broken suspension arm, while Roma finished fifth overall.  

Changes have been made to allow the Hunter to run on larger 37-inch tyres on 17-inch rims which replace the 32-inch tyres on 16-inch rims. Suspension travel has increased from 280mm to 350mm and the body width increased from 2m to 2.3m to accommodate this.

This has forced Prodrive to alter the bodywork, drivetrain and suspension. 

The suspension geometry has been reconfigured with longer wishbones and dampers, and there are larger brakes accommodated in the 17 inch wheels. 

The larger tyre radius increases the load in the drivetrain so driveshafts, the propshaft and differentials have all been modified. The wider track has also meant nearly half the bodywork has been redesigned.

Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+

Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1+

Photo by: Bahrain Raid Xtreme team

“We are very pleased the organisers have addressed the disparity in regulations between the buggies and the four wheel drive T1 cars, where larger tyres had an advantage over rough terrain,” said Gus Beteli, BRX team principal.

“We’ve learnt a huge amount on our debut this year and have put all this learning into improving the car and believe our new Hunter T1+ is a significant step forward.

“We are looking forward to returning to Saudi in January, where we will be looking to challenge for victory.”

The first Hunter T1+ car is currently being built at Prodrive’s headquarters in the UK and will run for the first time in September.

Prodrive’s reveal of its upgraded Hunter arrives just days after the official unveiling of Audi’s all-electric Dakar contender

shares
comments

Related video

The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger

Previous article

The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

2 h
2
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

17 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

20 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

2 h
5
Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

18 h
Latest news
Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger
DAKR

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger

1 h
The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger
DAKR

The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger

20 h
Audi reveals new electric-powered Dakar challenger
DAKR

Audi reveals new electric-powered Dakar challenger

Jul 23, 2021
Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat
MotoGP

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat

Jun 18, 2021
FIA, ASO launch new Cross-Country World Championship around Dakar
DAKR

FIA, ASO launch new Cross-Country World Championship around Dakar

Jun 18, 2021
Latest videos
Prodrive BRX Hunter T1 - Dakar Rally Car Tour 07:29
Dakar
Jul 24, 2021

Prodrive BRX Hunter T1 - Dakar Rally Car Tour

Dakar: Toby Price signs new KTM contract 00:37
Dakar
Jun 8, 2021

Dakar: Toby Price signs new KTM contract

Dakar: Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for 2022 00:37
Dakar
May 31, 2021

Dakar: Audi signs Peterhansel, Sainz and Ekstrom for 2022

Dakar: Loeb announces co-driver for 2022 00:29
Dakar
May 20, 2021

Dakar: Loeb announces co-driver for 2022

Dakar: 2022 Saudi Arabia event revealed 00:38
Dakar
May 12, 2021

Dakar: 2022 Saudi Arabia event revealed

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return
Video Inside
WRC

Loeb: No plans at the moment for 2022 WRC return

F2, F3 evaluating calendar and format changes for 2022
Video Inside
FIA F2

F2, F3 evaluating calendar and format changes for 2022

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Prime
FIA F2

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

Trending Today

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hakkinen: Bottas not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

Latest news

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger
Dakar Dakar

Prodrive reveals upgraded Dakar challenger

The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger
Dakar Dakar

The technical secrets behind Audi's 'electric' Dakar challenger

Audi reveals new electric-powered Dakar challenger
Dakar Dakar

Audi reveals new electric-powered Dakar challenger

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci targeting Dakar if he loses KTM MotoGP seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.