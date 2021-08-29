Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC / Thruxton II Race report

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

By:

Two-time British Touring Car champion and 2021 series leader Ash Sutton put in a masterclass for victory in the second race of the day at Thruxton.

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Sutton started the race from fifth on the grid, yet moved his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 to the front with six laps remaining to claim his fourth victory of the season.

Sutton had no advantage from rear-wheel drive off the line at the start, but a sensational move on the first lap resulted in him threading past Rory Butcher around the flat-out Goodwood sweep and then around the outside of Jake Hill into Church Corner.

With 39kg of success ballast on the Infiniti, Sutton was expected to have little trouble disposing of the second-placed West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330i M Sport of Tom Oliphant, who was carrying 57kg from his third place earlier in the day.

Read Also:

So it proved, and Sutton got ahead on the fourth lap, but by the end of that tour he was 2.363 seconds adrift of race-leading polesitter Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R.

Cook was laden with the full 75kg ballast from his win in race one, and Sutton began to carve into the gap. By the end of the ninth lap of 16 the Infiniti was with the Honda, and the next time around Sutton got the run on his good friend Cook out of the chicane and inserted himself into the lead at Allard.

Sutton extended the gap as far as 1.247s, before taking the chequered flag 0.878s in front.

“I could see Josh was having understeer at the exit of the last corner, and I got a run and he always leaves me racing room,” said Sutton. “Obviously Josh had been working his tyres – the weight meant he was hurting them more.”

Cook was a comfortable second, while Oliphant also claimed his second podium of the day for third.

Right behind the BMW at the finish was the Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus of Jake Hill, carrying 66kg of ballast after its second place earlier in the day. Hill, in turn, was given plenty of breathing space because of the frantic battle for fifth.

Tom Ingram quickly moved up to sixth in his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N to begin exerting pressure upon Butcher’s Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

On the 13th lap, Butcher dropped two wheels onto the grass at Noble as Ingram got extremely close, but somehow held onto the slide, defended the position, and the lost momentum allowed the next train of six cars to close up.

Ingram finally made his way past at Segrave on the penultimate lap, and Colin Turkington also got his WSR BMW alongside the Toyota on the run to Noble, only for Butcher to hold on.

Then, on the final lap, a left-rear puncture sent Ingram wide at Church, and he dropped to 12th at the finish.

That allowed Butcher back up to fifth and Turkington to sixth, followed by Senna Proctor (BTC Honda), Adam Morgan (Ciceley Motorsport BMW), the Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astras of Jason Plato and Dan Lloyd, and Chris Smiley’s Excelr8 Hyundai.

With Sutton pulling the number 8 in the reversed-grid draw, that means Morgan will start the finale from pole.

The race was a disaster for the Dynamics Hondas: Gordon Shedden retired early with clutch problems, while Dan Rowbottom lost six laps in the pits after suffering from a loss of turbo boost just after the start.

shares
comments
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Previous article

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

10 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

17 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

22 h
4
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

3 h
5
Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

1 h
Latest news
Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

1 h
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

3 h
Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Aug 28, 2021
Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race
Video Inside
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

Aug 15, 2021
BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs last-lap win over Turkington
BTCC

BTCC Knockhill: Sutton grabs last-lap win over Turkington

Aug 15, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race 00:31
BTCC
Aug 16, 2021

BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month 00:48
BTCC
Aug 5, 2021

BTCC: Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener 01:03
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Opener

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds 01:16
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 3 in 75 seconds

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds 01:05
BTCC
Aug 3, 2021

BTCC: Oulton Park Race 2 in 60 seconds

More from
Marcus Simmons
Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill Thruxton II
BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Trending Today

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

After Daytona near-win, NASCAR disqualifies Chris Buescher

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Two NASCAR Cup crew chiefs ejected from Daytona

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian F1 GP after pre-race crash

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro puts Aprilia on podium

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha confirms Dovizioso's MotoGP return at Misano

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez says Martin Silverstone crash "completely my fault"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Sutton storms from fifth to win Race 2

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Cook holds off Hill for Race 1 victory

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill
BTCC BTCC

Thruxton BTCC: Rowbottom snatches pole from Hill

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram beats Proctor in final race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.