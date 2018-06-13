Rockingham drops off 2019 BTCC calendar

The BTCC schedule will not include Rockingham for the first time since 2005 next year, as the possible sale of the venue means series bosses could not confirm a 2019 date.

Instead, the series will make two visits to Thruxton, in May and then again in the middle of August. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

Series director Alan Gow said: “We will double up at Thruxton and see how that goes – although that ‘spare’ date that we now have isn’t set in stone.

"We will try Thruxton this year, but equally we could double up at other venues in years to come. We have had two rounds at places like Oulton Park before, and that has worked well.

“Given the infrastructure of the BTCC and the demands it places on circuit, the ones on the schedule presently are the only ones that can properly accommodate the championship.

"We are not ignoring the other tracks around the UK, we simply wouldn’t be able to fit in to them.”

The 2019 BTCC will kick off at Brands Hatch on the Indy layout on April 6/7 before going to Donington Park, Thruxton, Croft and Oulton Park before the traditional five-week mid-season break.

Snetterton starts the second part of the competition in August, with the series then heading to Thruxton, Knockhill, Silverstone and concluding on Brands Hatch’s GP layout on October 12/13.

2019 BTCC calendar:

Date Venue 7 April Brands Hatch Indy 28 April Donington Park 19 May Thruxton 16 June Croft 30 June Oulton Park 4 August Snetterton 18 August Thruxton 15 September Knockhill 29 September Silverstone 13 October Brands Hatch GP