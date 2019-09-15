Top events
Sign in
BTCC / Knockhill / Race report

Knockhill BTCC: Hill wins Race 3, disaster for Jordan

shares
comments
Knockhill BTCC: Hill wins Race 3, disaster for Jordan
By:
Sep 15, 2019, 5:46 PM

Jake Hill took a maiden BTCC victory by dominating the final race of the weekend at Knockhill in his Trade Price Cars Racing Audi.

Hill, who was using the softer tyres and went from pole position with only 6kg of success ballast, controlled the pace throughout the 27 laps despite two safety car interruptions.

The first was caused when seventh-placed starter Senna Proctor spun his BMR Racing Subaru into the path of the following WSR BMW of Andrew Jordan, which took the race two winner and championship chaser into the gravel and out of the event.

Hill stretched out a gap to the chasing BTC Racing Honda of Josh Cook after the restart and pulled out almost one second until a second safety car was called when a loose wheel from Mike Bushell's AmDTuning Honda ended up on track.

After a single lap behind the caution car Hill again powered clear and, despite a wobble on the final lap coming out of the chicane, he held on to take the first win for the marque since Rob Austin prevailed at Rockingham in 2014.

Hill won the reversed grid race at Oulton Park in June, but was penalised for contact and was stripped of first place

"I am pretty sure I will be able to keep this one," said Hill.

"I had to push hard all the way through and, even in my 100 or so BTCC races, I have never had to control a restart from the front. It went well, but I was pushing hard.

"I nearly slipped up on the last lap when I was going through the chicane. Josh was pushing and I was pressing on, and I was just a few millimetres into the gravel. It was a scare - but I am delighted."

Behind Cook, Adam Morgan forced his Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes inside Jason Plato's Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall at mid-distance to grab a podium finish, his second in as many meetings.

Plato fell down the order as first Chris Smiley barged ahead of his rival at Clarks and then Tom Ingram also got ahead at Duffus Dip towards the latter stages to grab fifth.

Dan Cammish and Tom Chilton also deposed the Vauxhall to take sixth and seventh spots.

The top 10 was rounded out by Aiden Moffat in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti and Jordan's WSR teammate and fellow title battler Colin Turkington.

The reigning champion had started 19th after dramas in race two, and fought his way up the order in the BMW.

His 10th place finish, allied to Jordan's misery, means that Turkington maintains his grip at the top of the points but is only 10 marks ahead of the sister car.

Cammish is now 11 points off the summit in his Honda with six races remaining.

Results - 27 laps

POS DRIVER TEAM CAR GAP
1 Jake Hill Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 26m30.735s
2 Josh Cook BTC Racing Honda 1.107s
3 Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 2.253s
4 Chris Smiley BTC Racing Honda 2.751s
5 Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota 7.601s
6 Dan Cammish Team Dynamics Honda 10.361s
7 Tom Chilton Motorbase Performance Ford 10.987s
8 Jason Plato Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 11.664s
9 Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Infiniti 12.588s
10 Colin Turkington WSR BMW 13.209s
11 Matt Neal Team Dynamics Honda 14.650s
12 Ash Sutton BMR Racing Subaru 15.303s
13 Tom Oliphant WSR BMW 16.004s
14 Rory Butcher AmD Tuning Honda 16.080s
15 Ollie Jackson Motorbase Performance Ford 17.421s
16 Rob Collard Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall 18.071s
17 Stephen Jelley Team Parker Racing BMW 18.554s
18 Daniel Rowbottom Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes 18.883s
19 Carl Boardley Team Hard Volkswagen 20.524s
20 Bobby Thompson Team Hard Volkswagen 21.742s
21 Mark Blundell Trade Price Cars Racing Audi 21.962s
22 Sam Osborne Excelr8 Motorsport MG 22.334s
23 Rob Smith Excelr8 Motorsport MG 23.652s
24 Michael Crees Team Hard Volkswagen 24.930s
25 Nicolas Hamilton Motorbase Performance Ford 25.770s
26 Jack Goff Team Hard Volkswagen 2 Laps
- Mike Bushell AmD Tuning Honda Retirement
- Senna Proctor BMR Racing Subaru Retirement
- Andrew Jordan WSR BMW Retirement
- Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda Retirement
Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes on Turkington with Race 2 win

Knockhill BTCC: Jordan closes on Turkington with Race 2 win
About this article

Series BTCC
Event Knockhill
Drivers Jake Hill
Teams Trade Price Cars Racing
Author Matt James

BTCC Next session

Knockhill

Knockhill

14 Sep - 15 Sep

