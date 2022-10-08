Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win Next / BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead
BTCC / Brands Hatch (Grand Prix) Qualifying report

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale

Tom Ingram left the Brands Hatch Grand Prix qualifying lap record in smithereens after taking an utterly dominant pole position for the final round of the British Touring Car Championship.

Marcus Simmons
By:
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram takes crushing pole for finale
Listen to this article

Ingram took his Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N around the challenging track a stunning 0.410 seconds clear of his closest opposition, with all four of his hot laps easily good enough for pole position.

The bonus point for pole means that Ingram, third in the championship and therefore allowed just three seconds of hybrid boost per lap, has closed the gap to pre-weekend table topper Ash Sutton to just six points, with Jake Hill still in between them.

A late red flag with three and a half minutes left on the clock, caused when Tom Chilton parked one of the sister Excelr8 Hyundais on the track on Cooper Straight, triggered a reset to allow five minutes of qualifying after the green flag, but Ingram was already out of his car and in the garage.

“I’ve not got words for how good this car felt today,” said Ingram. “I haven’t got the merest hint of a criticism. “I got on the radio after I did the lap and said, ‘Spence [engineer Spencer Aldridge], this is obscene.’

“Getting a good qualifying is so important – I’m so thrilled to get it done.”

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Rory Butcher, Toyota GAZOO Racing UK Toyota Corolla GR Sport

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Rory Butcher, a winner last time out at Silverstone, again proved to be an interloper among the title contenders by taking the other front row position in his Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla, using 6s of hybrid boost per lap.

But the Scot only just pipped championship leader Ash Sutton, allowed no hybrid in his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus, by 0.001s, and Sutton will be joined on the second row by team-mate Dan Cammish.

The two went round in tandem early in the session, with Cammish ahead in a bid to assist Sutton with a tow, but the three-time champion had dropped as low as 13th in the order before he went it alone on his second run.

Current championship runner-up Jake Hill (1.5s of hybrid) will line up fifth in his West Surrey Racing-run BMW 330e M Sport – the result meant he clinched the Goodyear Wingfoot Award, for which points are awarded for qualifying position to the same scale as race points, from his only pre-weekend rival, team-mate Colin Turkington.

Turkington, the title outsider in fourth place in the points, made two improvements following the red flag, but dropped from ninth to 10th in the order on 4.5s of hybrid when Josh Cook’s BTC Racing Honda Civic Type R leapfrogged him for ninth.

Bobby Thompson did a terrific job to get in among the championship quartet with sixth in the lead Team Hard Cupra Leon, as did BTCC rookie Dexter Patterson, who has looked spectacular all day in his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 – especially when he went off at Sheene Curve – and ended up seventh.

That was one spot ahead of eighth-placed Adam Morgan in the lead Ciceley Motorsport BMW.

shares
comments
BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win
Previous article

BTCC Silverstone: Ingram narrows points gap to Sutton with win
Next article

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead
Marcus Simmons More from
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead Brands Hatch (Grand Prix)
BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram wins opener to take points lead

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime
Le Mans

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022

Much to Daniel Hemric’s disappointment, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new first-time champion this season.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 BTCC drivers of 2021

A refresh in equipment and some returning faces helped contribute to a supremely competitive 2021 British Touring Car Championship campaign. Ash Sutton was crowned a three-time champion, successfully defending his 2020 title, but faced stiff competition in the final year before the switch to hybrid. Motorsport.com picks out the best performers.

BTCC
Nov 17, 2021
Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton Prime

Why the BTCC's ballast increase couldn't stop champion Sutton

Ballast will be gone from the BTCC next year as hybrid power enters the scene, but for its final season the maximum was increased from 60kg to 75kg. Despite having to carry that nearly all season, Ash Sutton was always the favourite to pocket a third title - the 27-year-old getting his reward for a season of speed tempered by savvy to nail his opportunities

BTCC
Nov 12, 2021
The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59 Prime

The much-loved tin-top superstar bowing out at 59

OPINION: It's not often that a driver achieves widespread affection for their personality, as well as their on-track performances. One such individual is Gabriele Tarquini, who will soon bring the curtain down on a remarkable career that has yielded touring car titles on the European and global stage - and, famously, in Britain too

BTCC
Nov 11, 2021
The making of the BTCC's newest superstar Prime

The making of the BTCC's newest superstar

Ash Sutton is on the verge of being crowned a three-time British Touring Car Champion; he seems to have it all. But life hasn't always been straightforward for this superstar of touring cars, as Marcus Simmons has been finding out

BTCC
Oct 21, 2021
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.