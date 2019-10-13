Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Race in
03 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Brands Hatch GP / Race report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead

shares
comments
Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead
By:
Oct 13, 2019, 2:32 PM

Ash Sutton scored his first win of the BTCC season at Brands Hatch as Colin Turkington spun down to 25th to give Dan Cammish the points lead.

In what is expected to be the final outing for the Subaru Levorg, greasy conditions allowed Sutton to soar from 11th on the grid to win over Andrew Jordan by 5.223s.

But the major talking point was first-lap contact between Turkington and Matt Neal, which spun the WSR driver out of second position and he now trails Cammish by eight points ahead of the final race of the season.

As polesitter Cammish and Neal made laboured starts, Turkington had a lightening getaway from fifth to launch past Neal into Paddock Hill Bend.

He tried to pass Cammish also but yielded, with the Honda driver slow through Druids to allow Neal to close back up.

On the approach to Graham Hill Bend, Turkington covered the inside line in defense but made contact with Neal.

That sent the BMW spinning over the grass on the exit and he rejoined down in 27th position.

The race was then neutralised for an incident involving his teammate Tom Oliphant.

As Jack Goff suffered oversteer on the exit of Paddock Hill Bend he tagged Oliphant’s rear and sent the BMW spinning across the track, where he was collected by the unsighted Adam Morgan.

Turkington dived into the pits for slick tyres, but only on the final lap did Jake Hill – also on slicks – set the race’s fastest lap so the reigning championship recovered to just 25th.

"I think it’s clearly a professional foul and a red card offense," said Turkington. "I’m really frustrated that a full season’s work has been taken away in one moment. Matt (Neal) is one of the guys you have a bit more trust with.

"I thought he’d have respected where I was a bit more. If it was a Honda and not a BMW would he have hit the Honda?

"I would have thought he’d have held the brake a bit longer. It takes me out of the championship and it’s extremely selfish on his behalf." 

Cammish made a clean restart, while Sutton deprived Tom Chilton of position in to Hawthorns as the ballast free Subaru continued to climb.

He then passed Neal at Surtees on the inside and immediately caught Cammish, who did little to prevent Sutton from passing into Clearways for the lead.

Despite another safety car when a slick-shod Mark Blundell binned his Audi into the gravel at Druids, Sutton was unchallenged to a 5s win.

Jordan crossed the line in second, having moved past Mike Bushell at Paddock Hill Bend before tangling also with Neal for third.

The BMW driver then caught Cammish and outdragged him down the main straight to pass his title rival – ending up five points off Turkington on 305, with Cammish on 318.

Cammish hung on to third ahead of teammate Neal.

Jason Plato was a late climber and latched on to the rear of Neal, but at Hawthorns he lost the rear of his Vauxhall Astra.

He pinned the throttle to drag it back on track but fell behind Tom Chilton and Ollie Jackson for seventh place.

Michael Caine scored the best result of his BTCC comeback in eighth ahead of Rory Butcher – who claimed the Independent drivers’ championship over Josh Cook.

Stephen Jelley rounded out the top 10, ahead of Senna Proctor who was drawn on pole for the partially reversed race three grid. 

Next article
Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller

Previous article

Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Event Brands Hatch GP
Drivers Ashley Sutton
Author Matt Kew

BTCC Next session

Brands Hatch GP

Brands Hatch GP

12 Oct - 13 Oct
Race 3 Starts in
01 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
23 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

3h
2
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

3
World Superbike

Laverty blasts "spineless" Rea for breaking boycott

4
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

5
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

Latest news

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington spin hands Cammish points lead

Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Title hopeful Cammish wins thriller

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington on pole as Jordan crashes
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Turkington on pole as Jordan crashes

Goodyear to replace Dunlop as BTCC's tyre supplier
BTCC

Goodyear to replace Dunlop as BTCC's tyre supplier

Cammish extends Dynamics Honda BTCC deal
BTCC

Cammish extends Dynamics Honda BTCC deal

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.