Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Blancpain Sprint / Brands Hatch / Race report

Brands Hatch Blancpain: Bastian and Neubauer take sensational win

shares
comments
Brands Hatch Blancpain: Bastian and Neubauer take sensational win
By:
1h ago

Silver Cup competitors Nico Bastian and Thomas Neubauer took a sensational Blancpain World Challenge Europe win in the Brands Hatch season-opener in their Akka ASP Mercedes, having seized the lead during the pitstops.

Reigning Silver Cup champion Bastian ran a close third early on in his #89 Mercedes, behind poleman and reigning Endurance Cup champion Luca Stolz, who led from the off in his Black Flacon Mercedes, and second-placed Mirko Bortolotti in the Grasser Racing Lamborghini Huracan. 

But the AKKA ASP Mercedes leapfrogged them both with a brilliant 43.2s stop, the fastest of the race at that point. This left Neubauer in the lead, which he kept under pressure despite his lack of experience in this category.

The second-placed Black Falcon Merc, which Maro Engel took over for the second stint, closed in on Neubauer’s tail with 15 minutes of the hour-long race remaining, but was not able to get in a position to pass. Neubauer then edged clear in the final minutes to win by 2s.

The Lamborghini in third, which was crashed by Bortolotti in yesterday’s qualifying, fell away in the second stint in Christian Engelhart’s hands. It finished in that place, 10s shy of the winner.

AKKA ASP’s reigning drivers’ champion and former Ferrari and Sauber Formula 1 tester Raffaele Marciello finished fourth in a Mercedes. Marciello passed Clemens Schmid’s Attempto Racing #66 Audi for the place with a minute to go, passing on the pit straight. Schimd, paired with Kelvin van der Linde, finished fifth, just ahead of McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Tom Gamble in the #17 WRT Silver Cup Audi, who’d taken over from Shae Davies.

The Pro-Am Cup class was won by Rinaldi Racing’s Rinat Salikhov and David Perel in a Ferrari 488.

The opening round of the Blancpain GT World Challenge Europe season also kicks off a new era for what was formerly the Blancpain GT Series Sprint Cup. The championship also is now part of the global Blancpain GT World Challenge.

Several Audis were impeded by a multi-car first turn clash on lap 1. Attempto Racing’s Steijn Schothorst in the #55 R8 and Phoenix Racing’s Kim-Luis Schramm in the #5 R8 became beached in the Paddock Hill Bend gravel. Sainteloc Racing’s Steven Palette in the #26 R8 also retired in the pits at the end of the first lap with frontal damage while his team-mate Simon Gachet in its #25 R8 LMS and WRT’s #1 R8 Ezequiel Perez Companc dropped to the back.

Orange1 FFF Racing’s Andrea Caldarelli in the #563 Lamborghini Huracan, running in fifth, got a one-minute stop-go penalty for causing the incident, having made contact with Schothorst’s R8. The penalty in effect cost Caldarelli a lap and he quit shortly afterwards to save tyres for the next race. Perez Companc later got a drive-through penalty for lap time improvements under yellow, as did Gachet and Akka ASP’s #90 Mercedes Timur Bogulavski.

Next article
SRO pledges €50,000 to Notre-Dame reconstruction

Previous article

SRO pledges €50,000 to Notre-Dame reconstruction
Load comments

About this article

Series Blancpain Sprint
Event Brands Hatch
Author Graham Keilloh
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo Spanish GP
MotoGP / Race report

Jerez MotoGP: Marquez wins, heartbreak for Quartararo

1h ago
Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure Article
Formula 1

Sainz was "puzzled" by McLaren during Renault tenure

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes Article
Formula 1

'Imperfect' career prepared Russell for Williams woes

Latest videos
Diego Menchaca qualifying crash at Brands Hatch 00:32
Blancpain Sprint

Diego Menchaca qualifying crash at Brands Hatch

22h ago

News in depth
Brands Hatch Blancpain: Bastian and Neubauer take sensational win
Blancpain Sprint

Brands Hatch Blancpain: Bastian and Neubauer take sensational win

SRO pledges €50,000 to Notre-Dame reconstruction
General

SRO pledges €50,000 to Notre-Dame reconstruction

Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley
Blancpain Sprint

Abril joins top Mercedes GT squad from Bentley

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.