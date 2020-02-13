Lamborghini teases fire-up video of track-only hypercar

Lamborghini chiefs are monitoring the development of common rules across the two major sportscar series, labeling it a “super-exciting opportunity” and a “game changer” for the sport.

The 6.5-litre V12 naturally aspirated engine, which will produce 830bhp, was fired up at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory this week.

Squadra Corse’s hypercar features a number of particularities which differ from the regular road car range – the car features a large rear wing, airscoop on the roof and a racing hood with dual air intakes.

With an aluminium front frame and a carbon fibre monocoque, the hypercar has been designed to be of the highest safety standards while an innovative self-locking type differential, which allows better driveability on the circuit.