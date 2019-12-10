Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Automotive / Breaking news

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m ‘fan car’

shares
comments
Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m ‘fan car’
By:
Dec 10, 2019, 7:21 PM

Design legend Gordon Murray will work with the Racing Point Formula 1 team on the aerodynamic development of his T.50 supercar, which is planned to be unveiled in May.

The former Brabham and McLaren designer and his colleagues at Gordon Murray Design are to use Racing Point’s wind tunnel in Brackley, and “will gain insight and expertise” from the team’s engineers. The first official image of the T.50 shows the fan that is at the heart of the car’s advanced aerodynamics, echoing the Brabham BT46B that Murray designed in 1978, and which won the Swedish GP on its only race appearance.

The schematic of the cars layout is outlined below...

Slider
List

T.50 aerodynamics diagram

T.50 aerodynamics diagram
1/3

Photo by: Gordon Murray Design

T.50 Section through the diffuser - Fan ON

T.50 Section through the diffuser - Fan ON
2/3

Photo by: Gordon Murray Design

T.50 Section through the diffuser - Fan OFF

T.50 Section through the diffuser - Fan OFF
3/3

Photo by: Gordon Murray Design

A production run of just 100 cars, priced at more than £2m before tax, is being built – and most already have customers, with deliveries starting in January 2022.

Murray confirmed last month that he had met with the World Endurance Championship promoter, Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and the FIA over the future hypercar rules, raising the possibility of the car racing in the Le Mans 24 Hours.

GMA says that the car “features six different aero modes that optimise the car for different scenarios to balance traction and outright performance. The most extreme – Vmax Mode – combines motorsport slipstream technology, extra power from a 48-volt integrated starter-generator, and ram induction to boost power to 700hp.”

Read Also:

The car features a bespoke Cosworth V12 that revs to 12,100rpm, and weighs just 950kgs. Like Murray’s McLaren F1, it features three seats and a central driving position.

“F1 remains a deep passion of mine, so partnering with Racing Point to develop the T.50 is hugely exciting,” said Murray. “I’ve dreamt of delivering a road car with a ground-effect fan since I designed the Brabham BT46B F1 racing car in 1978 [pictured below]. The system on the T.50 is much more sophisticated than the Brabham’s and will benefit enormously from Racing Point’s expertise and resources.

“We were highly focused on achieving the purest possible form for the T.50, an objective we’ve achieved through world-first engineering innovations and active underbody aerodynamics. We will reveal the completed design at the T.50 supercar’s global debut in May.”

The controversial fan on a Brabham BT46B Alfa Romeo

The controversial fan on a Brabham BT46B Alfa Romeo

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Read Also:

The deal with Racing Point sees GMA move on from the CFD focus that has hitherto been utilised for aerodynamic development. A 40% scale model will be used in the Brackley tunnel.

“Working on the T.50 with Gordon Murray Automotive is an honour and a privilege for everyone at Racing Point,” said team owner Lawrence Stroll. “Our aerodynamicists will utilise our wind tunnel to harness the very latest F1 expertise and experience for the T.50 project, ensuring Gordon’s revolutionary fan concept delivers its full potential.

“I have admired the design and engineering skills of Gordon Murray since his earliest days in F1, so it is a personal pleasure to support this project, which truly rewrites the rulebook on aerodynamics.”

Next article
Promoted: Win an Aston DBS Superleggera & Abu Dhabi GP VIP trip

Previous article

Promoted: Win an Aston DBS Superleggera & Abu Dhabi GP VIP trip
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Automotive
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams unanimously reject 2020 tyre spec

2
Formula 1

In detail: The Honda engine powering Red Bull

3
NASCAR Cup

Logano tests radical Next Gen car at Phoenix

4
NASCAR Cup

Truex’s crew chief Cole Pearn in shock Joe Gibbs Racing exit

5
Automotive

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m ‘fan car’

54m

Latest videos

Ford GT Heritage Edition 00:27
Automotive

Ford GT Heritage Edition

Carroll Shelby - King of the Road 03:18
Automotive

Carroll Shelby - King of the Road

Max Verstappen Charlotte Roval F3 World Record 01:09
Automotive

Max Verstappen Charlotte Roval F3 World Record

Motorsport Live promo reel 00:31
Automotive

Motorsport Live promo reel

McLaren Autosport BRDC Award 2017 01:42
Automotive

McLaren Autosport BRDC Award 2017

Latest news

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m ‘fan car’
Auto

Gordon Murray working with Racing Point on £2m ‘fan car’

Promoted: Win an Aston DBS Superleggera & Abu Dhabi GP VIP trip
Auto

Promoted: Win an Aston DBS Superleggera & Abu Dhabi GP VIP trip

Motor1.com and TrueCar partner to launch new auto buying program
Auto

Motor1.com and TrueCar partner to launch new auto buying program

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang
VASC

Tickford unveils Moffat Trans-Am Mustang

Why many Aston Martin model names start with a "V"
Auto

Why many Aston Martin model names start with a "V"

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.