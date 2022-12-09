William Sawalich joins JGR and Toyota as development driver
Joe Gibbs Racing has signed upstart Late Model star William Sawalich to a multi-year deal as the newest Toyota development driver.
Sawalich, 16, will compete in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 driving JGR’s No. 18 Toyota. His first race will be March 10 at Phoenix Raceway.
The native of Eden Prairie, Minn., started racing at the age of nine and found success in quarter midgets and Legends cars. He currently competes in Pro and Super Late Model, Late Model Stock, and the TA2 racing series.
This past season, he amassed six wins in CARS Tour Pro Late Model Series, three late model stock wins, two Southern Super Series wins, two ARCA/CRA wins, and two additional pro late model wins, a third-place finish in the Winchester 400, and a second-place finish in the Redbud 400 at Anderson (Ind.).
“I am thankful for the opportunity with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota and am humbled to be in the presence of a great leader like Coach (Joe) Gibbs,” Sawalich said. “I know that he has put together a great team and the results show with the drivers that have come before me.
“My goal is to learn from their expertise, work hard and represent JGR well. I think together, we are capable of great things in the coming years.”
The Toyota development driver’s No. 18 will be sponsored by Starkey featuring their SoundGear product line for the 2023 AMS season.
“We take a lot of pride in our development program with Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing and we think William has shown tremendous potential to become a great driver in our sport,” said Steve DeSouza, JGR’s executive vice president of Xfinity Series and driver development.
“He has already shown the desire and dedication it takes to be successful at his young age and we’re excited to watch his progress through ARCA and ultimately NASCAR ranks.”
Latest news
How Yamaha lost its satellite MotoGP team for 2023
For the first time in the modern MotoGP era, Yamaha will field just two bikes on the premier class grid in 2023 after losing its satellite partnership with RNF Racing.
Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.
Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.