ARCA hauler involved in deadly accident en route to Phoenix

Per CBS19, the ARCA transporter crossed the center median and struck another vehicle. The truck, a 2004 Volvo Conventional Tractor, then hit the concrete barrier and caught fire.

The driver, 54-year-old Steven C. Stotts, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was towing a 2007 Featherlite trailer owned by David Gilliland Racing, who released the following statement Tuesday morning:

"David Gilliland Racing (DGR) has learned that our No. 17 ARCA team transporter was involved in an accident early this morning near Longview, Texas. The transporter was en route to Arizona for Friday evening's ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

"DGR and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday's event will be determined at a later time."

The team was traveling to Phoenix Raceway for the ARCA race.

Stotts' passengers John Zaverl and Michael Mizzelle were taken to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also listed in stable condition.

The accident took place just after 4 a.m., CT time.