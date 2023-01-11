American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
American actor Frankie Muniz is no stranger to racing but he’s venturing into fulltime competition in a stock car series for the first time in 2023.
The celebrated actor in such shows as “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Agent Cody Banks” and “Dancing with the Stars,” announced Wednesday he will compete fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series this season, driving the No. 30 Ford for Rette Jones Racing.
The season opens Feb. 18 at Daytona International Speedway and Muniz will participate in this weekend’s preseason test with the team at Daytona.
Frankie Muniz
Photo by: Athelo Group
“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” said Muniz. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.
“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”
Racing background
Muniz’s career in car racing traces back to 2004, when he ran the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in Long Beach, Calif., as a celebrity participant, finishing seventh. The following year, he finished third, and was the best-finishing celebrity.
In 2008, Muniz put his acting career on hold to pursue an open-wheel racing career, and competed in the Atlantic Championship.
While his interest tapered off, he made his stock car racing debut on Oct. 23, 2021, at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, Calif., competing in the SRL Pro Late Model series. In January 2022, he participated in the preseason ARCA test at Daytona with Fast Track Racing.
Muniz has been engaged in months of discussions with various teams before signing with the organization co-owned by Motorsports veteran Terry Jones and former ARCA championship crew chief Mark Rette.
“Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same,” Rette said.
“It is not going to be easy, and there will be a learning curve – but with his passion, focus and commitment along with the capabilities of our team, we believe we are going to put him in a position to contend for multiple wins in 2023.”
Joining Ford
For the 2023 ARCA season, Rette Jones Racing will continue its longtime partnership with Ford Performance but upgrade its fleet to include the Ford Mustang beginning at Daytona.
“Ford is pleased to welcome Frankie Muniz to our performance family. Frankie is not only a successful actor, but also a skilled and enthusiastic racer,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports.
“He is dedicated to continue growing as a professional stock car racer, and we believe he will make a valuable contribution to the ARCA program at Rette Jones Racing.”
Frankie Muniz
Photo by: Athelo Group
Latest news
McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
Kyle Larson doesn’t want his entry into the 2024 Indy 500 with a Hendrick-backed Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet to be a one-off, while McLaren’s Zak Brown is interested to see where this partnership could lead.
Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Tickford Racing says it's committed to the development of young driver Zak Best after overlooking him for a main game Supercars promotion.
Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Tickford Racing has confirmed that Declan Fraser will replace Jake Kostecki in the Tradie Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season.
BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
The BMW M division celebrated record global sales for 2022 by delivering 177,257 vehicles, and has new models on the way for 2023. The first of them on the way is the M3 CS debuting the last weekend in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.