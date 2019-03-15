Sign in

WTCR / Breaking news

TCR Europe champion completes 2019 WTCR grid

By:
1h ago

The 2019 World Touring Car Cup field has been set after Swedish outfit PWR Racing announced its two-car Cupra line-up, which will include reigning TCR Europe champion Mikel Azcona.

TCR Scandinavia frontrunner PWR announced earlier this month that it would step up to WTCR alongside its domestic commitments, having secured the support of existing WTCR squad Comtoyou.

PWR did not announce its line-up at that time but two of its drivers, ex-Volvo World Touring Car Championship and Supercars driver Robert Dahlgren and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, were thought unlikely to make the step up as they had already signed up for the 2019 TCR Scandinavia campaign.

New arrival Azcona scored one victory and a further four podiums in his title-winning TCR Europe season.

That campaign with Cupra squad PCR Sport was built on consistency - he finished 13 of the 14 races in the points - which helped him comfortably beat a number of higher-profile names, including Audi WTCR driver Jean-Karl Vernay, to the crown.

“I feel super-happy and proud to join PWR and CUPRA Racing in the WTCR,” said Azcona.

"I look forward to the hard work in front of me, to be competitive in this tough field full of world champions.

"Lastly I want to thank PWR and Cupra Racing for believing in me as a driver.”

Read aso:

Azcona will race alongside the team's CEO Daniel Haglof, who has driven for PWR for the past six seasons since he founded it alongside Peter Wallenberg in 2012.

“I’m driving against the very best in this category of racing," said Haglof, who finished third in TCR Scandinavia last season.

"To be doing it with the team that me and Poker [Wallenberg] have built together is a huge achievement.

“My teammate Mikel is a really promising driver who aligns very well with PWR Racing’s ambition to aid young talent in their racing careers."

Azcona and Haglof complete a 26-car 2019 WTCR grid, which like the inaugural season will feature seven brands.

The Cyan Racing squad behind Volvo's WTCC success - which also operated Yvan Muller Racing's Hyundai WTCR programme last season - will bring Geely brand Lynk & Co to the series, but the Peugeot 308TCR campaigned in 2018 by DG Sport Competition will not be on the grid.

2019 WTCR grid

Team Car Drivers
BRC Racing Hyundai Gabriele Tarquini 
Norbert Michelisz
Augusto Farfus
Nicky Catsburg
Munnich Motorsport Honda Esteban Guerrieri
Nestor Girolami
Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Rob Huff
Johan Kristofersson
Mehdi Bennani
Benjamin Leuchter
WRT Audi

Jean-Karl Vernay

Gordon Shedden
Comtoyou Racing Audi

Frederic Vervisch

Niels Langeveld
Cupra

Aurelien Panis

Tom Coronel
Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Kevin Ceccon
Ma Qing Hua
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Thed Bjork
Yvan Muller
Andy Priaulx
Yann Ehrlacher
KCMG Honda

Tiago Monteiro

Attila Tassi
PWR Racing Cupra

Mikel Azcona
Daniel Haglof
Series WTCR
Drivers Daniel Haglof , Mikel Azcona
Teams PWR Racing
Author Jack Cozens
