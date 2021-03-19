Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
29 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
21 Mar
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
21 Mar
Practice 1 in
07 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
16 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

By:

Veteran touring car driver Tiago Monteiro is resolute that he can recapture his past form and challenge for the 2021 FIA World Touring Car Cup title.

WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

The ex-Formula 1 driver turned touring car ace is gearing up for his 15th season in the WTCC/WTCR in search of the so far elusive title.

This year is only Monteiro’s third full season since recovering from serious injuries sustained in a horrible touring car testing accident caused by brake failure at Barcelona in 2017. At the time he was leading the WTCC standings.

Following a lengthy recovery, the 44-year-old has struggled to find the form he showed prior to the crash, recording a solitary victory on his home turf in Portugal in 2019, and second in Hungary last year, his only podium visits since his return.

Preparing for another crack at the WTCR crown, Monteiro, who finished 15th overall in 2020, has affirmed that he still believes he has what it takes to win.

“I have no doubts about it otherwise I would not have come back,” said Monteiro, a one-time F1 podium finisher.

“I didn’t want to come back just to be part of it. I want to be back at the top and I want to be fighting at the top and I want to win the world title.

“I still believe I can do it and maybe I’m even more hungry than before [my accident]. But, then again, you have so many drivers that can win the title but they will never do because it has to be the right timing, the right package, the right state of mind, everything has to be gelling together.

“You can have a very strong speed, but then if you have a few failures or a few crashes with competitors or whatever then it’s over even though you were personally ready to perform.

“So many things have to be on your side, especially when you have such a competitive grid. It’s very easy to go from pole position to P15 the next weekend or even more sometimes.

“It’s very difficult to be consistently at the top.”

Read Also:

Monteiro was hampered by engine issues for three meetings last year, but he felt that his strong form returned at Hungary last year, and that he could have challenged for victory, had it not been for Honda team orders.

“Definitely, I was on the back of Esteban [Guerrieri] for the whole of Race 3,” added Monteiro, who will once again race for Munnich Motorsport (Honda) this year.

“If I wanted to, I could have taken the fight for the win but these are the rules and you have to follow them.

“I’m okay with that and I’ve been on the other side where the team is helping me. It’s how it works. Anyway, from Budapest onwards the performance was better. But it’s such a tough series and you can’t leave anything to chance.”

Looking ahead to this year Monteiro is eagerly anticipating a return to the scene of his last win on the streets of Vila Real in June.

“First of all, it’s a great opportunity to drive in front of your home crowd because I missed it last year to be honest,” he said.

“Sometimes you take it for granted because you go there every year, but you don’t realise how great it is until you don’t go there.

“To be able to race there with any kind of car is just fantastic and I’ve missed it for all these reasons. I am really looking forward to doing it and hopefully the pandemic conditions will let us do it properly.”

The WTCR is set to begin at Germany’s Nurburgring Nordschleife on June 3-5.

shares
comments
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

Previous article

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Tiago Monteiro
Author Tom Howard

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

5h
2
Formula 1

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

17min
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

1d
5
Formula 1

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

1h
Latest news
WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR

WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

23m
Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
Video Inside
WTCR

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

Feb 5, 2021
WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Jan 29, 2021
Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR
WTCR

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR

Jan 27, 2021
Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle
WTCR

Pandemic forces WTCR calendar reshuffle

Jan 22, 2021
Latest videos
The new Audi RS 3 LMS 13:00
WTCR
Feb 7, 2021

The new Audi RS 3 LMS

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer 00:54
WTCR
Nov 26, 2020

2 + 4 = 24 documentary: Trailer

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem 01:18
WTCR
Dec 15, 2019

WTCR Malaysia: Race 2 start mayhem

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 3

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2 00:00
WTCR
Dec 13, 2019

Livestream - WTCR: Malaysia Race 2

Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
WSR BMW unveils new-look livery for 2021 BTCC season
BTCC / Breaking news

WSR BMW unveils new-look livery for 2021 BTCC season

New BTCC Cupra race car revealed by Team Hard
BTCC / Breaking news

New BTCC Cupra race car revealed by Team Hard

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat
Supercars / Breaking news

The mystery behind DJR’s 1990 Bathurst defeat

More from
Tiago Monteiro
Monteiro says he lost focus in "very emotional" final laps Vila Real
WTCR / Breaking news

Monteiro says he lost focus in "very emotional" final laps

Portugal WTCR: Monteiro scores first win since return Vila Real
WTCR / Race report

Portugal WTCR: Monteiro scores first win since return

The driver who gained most from F1's famous farce Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

The driver who gained most from F1's famous farce

Trending Today

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton shuffles management team after Hynes' exit

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Steering tricky to adapt to in Aston Martin switch

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: Ferrari has banished "strange" atmosphere

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No immediate answers for "weak" W12 rear end

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Opinion

Is F1 set for rule revolution regret again?

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

'Pushy' Alonso a big help to Alpine F1 team, says Brivio

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Chase Elliott: HMS showing "fundamental upgrades" this season

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Solberg focused on WRC2 title despite impressive WRC debut

Latest news

WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR title hungry Monteiro still believes he “can do it”

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger
Video Inside
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Audi Sport reveals new WTCR challenger

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

WTCR to use sustainable biofuel this year

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Brother and sister team set sights on WTCR

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.