Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
World Superbike / Autodrom Most News

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

By:
, News Editor
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer

Jonathan Rea admits his crash in the opening race of the weekend at Most has highlighted a weakness of his Kawasaki World Superbike challenger.

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Rea endured a difficult weekend on WSBK's first visit to the quirky Czech circuit, as he scored just 23 points across the three races - his worst tally since the championship adopted its current format in 2019.

The Kawasaki rider suffered his second crash in the space of five races in the opening race of the weekend on Saturday, losing control of the front end of his ZX-10RR over the bumps at Turn 1 while battling the Yamaha of chief title rival Toprak Razgatlioglu for second place.

He remounted his bike only to crash again at Turn 20 later on, costing himself five points for an 11th-place finish.

Read Also:

Rea rounded out the weekend with third place in Sunday morning's Superpole race, after making another error at Turn 1, and then a distant third in the second full-length encounter.

Looking back on the weekend as a whole, Rea said the bumpy nature of the Most track was one of the reasons for a subdued performance and was optimistic other tracks will be less problematic.

"We know our bike doesn’t absorb the bumps as well as other bikes," Rea explained. "Our chassis is very strong, it wants late braking and hard acceleration. This circuit is very bumpy and also a lot of changes of direction.

"At Donington I crashed on bumps, [on Saturday] I crashed on bumps… it’s hard, because I don’t feel this limit. I feel like I am under control, but we see on the data a lot of chatter on the front when I am crashing, not absorbing the bumps. It’s something to keep working on.

"But no doubt when we feel good with the bike, like in Assen or even Donington, I’ve been very fast. So hopefully it’s a Most [-specific] situation and we can move on and be strong [elsewhere]."

 

In Sunday's final race of the weekend, Rea finished 12 seconds behind Scott Redding's Ducati  - his biggest deficit to the race winner without crashing since last year's Jerez round.

The six-time world champion put the deficit down to his choice of the standard SC0 compound Pirelli tyre, as opposed to the soft SCX tyre used by both Redding and Razgatlioglu.

"I had the hard rear tyre, which was the more conservative option. In the beginning my rhythm was ok, I got a bit stuck behind Locatelli, but after I got past I couldn’t close the gap.

"I thought maybe in the second part of the race it would come to me because I had the harder tyre and I would be more constant, but I had less grip and the drop was the same [as the SCX]."

Having come into the Most weekend a comfortable 37 points clear in the riders' standings, Rea finds himself now with only a three-point buffer over Razgatlioglu with six rounds completed.

But the Ulsterman insists he is relaxed about the situation and thinks some of the upcoming tracks on the calendar will suit Kawasaki.

"We’re halfway through the championship and the twists and turns that have happened already can happen in the second half as well," said Rea. "At least I am at the top, with a very small gap to Toprak, but we know who we are fighting with and what we are fighting with.

"I feel in a good position. I have a lot of experience of being in all types of situation so think I can shoulder it quite well, and we have some strong circuits at the end of the season for us, so looking forward to it."

shares
comments
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Previous article

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

57 min
2
Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

3 h
3
Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief: on and off track

6 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

18 h
5
DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win 'at any other track'

2 h
Latest news
Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
WSBK

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

7m
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
WSBK

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

5 h
Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
WSBK

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

23 h
Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Video Inside
WSBK

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Aug 8, 2021
Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass
WSBK

Redding 'pissed off' with last-lap Razgatlioglu pass

Aug 7, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race 00:35
World Superbike
22 h

WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes 00:38
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu edges out Redding, Rea crashes

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice 00:44
World Superbike
Aug 7, 2021

WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Lowes in wet/dry practice

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most 00:36
World Superbike
Aug 6, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff quickest in FP2 at Most

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat 00:45
World Superbike
Jul 30, 2021

World Superbikes: MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini seat

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite Prime
Super Formula

The transformation behind Super Formula's new title favourite

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record Autodrom Most
World Superbike

Most WSBK: Rea continues perfect 2021 qualifying record

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Rea, Redding accuse Gerloff of lack of respect after Turn 1 crash

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea completes treble as Yamahas collide

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki World Superbike deal
Video Inside
World Superbike

Lowes signs new multi-year Kawasaki World Superbike deal

Assen WSBK: Rea wins again in Superpole race Assen
Video Inside
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea wins again in Superpole race

Assen WSBK: Rea retakes points lead with comfortable win Assen
World Superbike

Assen WSBK: Rea retakes points lead with comfortable win

Trending Today

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine explains why it has burned through F1 exhaust allocation

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Newey: Politicking against Red Bull at level never seen before in F1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief: on and off track
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hamilton has lifted Norris’ self-belief: on and off track

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott and Bell penalized, NASCAR crew chiefs ejected from Watkins Glen

Albon would have taken first DTM win 'at any other track'
DTM DTM

Albon would have taken first DTM win 'at any other track'

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Devastated Herta admits: “I feel terrible… I threw it away”

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We don't need F1 pay drivers any more

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa “very lucky” in fiery Styria MotoGP crash

Latest news

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness
World Superbike World Superbike

Rea admits Most crash has highlighted Kawasaki weakness

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu explains set-up change that cost him clean sweep

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Redding dominates, denies Razgatlioglu clean sweep

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Most WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins again in Superpole race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.