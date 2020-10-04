Top events
World Superbike / Magny-Cours / Race report

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea closes on title with Superpole win

Magny-Cours WSBK: Rea closes on title with Superpole win
By:

Jonathan Rea moved one step closer to clinching his sixth World Superbike with a comfortable victory in a wet Superpole race at Magny-Cours on Sunday.

Rea started third on the grid for the 10-lap encounter but took little time to snatch the lead from the BMWs that started first and second, clearing Tom Sykes at the very start before passing Eugene Laverty into the Turn 2 left-hander.

As the two BMW riders started slipping down the order, Alex Lowes took advantage of their declining form to move up to second, making it a Kwasaki 1-2 at the front of the field.

Lowes tried to challenge Rea for the lead on lap 6, having been encouraged by a first podium since Phillip Island season opener in Saturday’s race, but the 33-year-old immediately upped his pace to build a buffer over his Kawasaki teammate.

Lowes was unable to respond to Rea and slipped over a second behind with two laps to go, giving Rea a clear run to his 99th career victory.

Rea’s chief title rival Scott Redding made a brilliant getaway from 10th on the grid to move up to fifth on the opening lap, and then cleared the BMW of Sykes at Turn 1 on the following tour.

Redding caught the tail of Michael van der Mark’s Yamaha before the final lap but overshot the Adelaide corner, allowing the Yamaha rider back into third position.

Redding successfully passed van der Mark later in the lap, but van der Mark managed to retake the final podium position heading into Turn 15 after pushing the Ducati rider out wide.

Following the result, Rea is likely to seal a record sixth crown in the second full-distance race of the weekend later on Sunday.

Redding’s Ducati teammate Chaz Davies came on top in a lengthy battle with the Ten Kate Yamaha of Loris Baz to finish fifth, ahead of the satellite Go Eleven Panigale V4 R of Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Garrett Gerloff, who triggered the crash that wiped out both BMWs in Saturday’s Race 1, finished eighth on the GRT Yamaha after being forced wide earlier in the race by Baz.

Both factory Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu and Leandro Mercado (Motocorsa Ducati) overtook the Honda of Leon Haslam at the final chicane to round out the top 10.

BMWs were unable to convert their front row start into a points finish, with Laverty trailing in 15th and Sykes pulling out of the race with three laps to go.

Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki  
2 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 2.387
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 3.206
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 3.348
5 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 7.042
6 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 8.555
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 11.164
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 12.628
9 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 19.836
10 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Ducati 20.341
11 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 20.455
12 12 Spain Xavi Fores Kawasaki 26.570
13 20 France Sylvain Barrier Ducati 27.360
14 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 29.826
15 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 31.213
16 53 Valentin Debise Kawasaki 32.239
17 97 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Ducati 41.527
18 34 Xavier Pinsach Kawasaki 50.504
19 13 Japan Takumi Takahashi Honda 57.837
20 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW  
  64 Italy Federico Caricasulo Yamaha  
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Magny-Cours
Author Rachit Thukral

