World Superbike / Breaking news

Lowes injures shoulder in training crash, will miss WSBK test

Lowes injures shoulder in training crash, will miss WSBK test
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky, Writer

Kawasaki World Superbike rider Alex Lowes has injured his shoulder in a flat track training crash and will miss a test at Jerez this week as a result.

Lowes remains with Kawasaki for a second season in 2021 having joined from Yamaha last year, winning on his debut weekend in the second Phillip Island feature race and scoring three further podiums on his way to sixth in the standings.

Kawasaki revealed on the eve of more pre-season testing at Jerez beginning on Thursday Lowes "damaged" his shoulder and faces a recovery period of up to three weeks.

A brief statement from a Kawasaki spokesperson said: "Alex crashed training Flat Track in his personal winter test program, and because he damaged a bit the shoulder, doctors recommend he rest for two or three weeks.

"So, we prefer to not force him. Soon [he] will be on the bike, and this is just a small stone on the way to success."

Lowes' injury marks yet further disruption to Kawasaki's testing programme of its new ZX-100RR, after it had to abandon running at Jerez last month due to poor weather.

Reigning six-time WSBK champion Jonathan Rea will still be in action at the one-day Jerez test.

Last week, Ducati got its 2021 WSBK testing plans underway with a one-day outing at Misano with its factory team riders and MotoGP convert Tito Rabat.

Last year's title runner-up Scott Redding completed 72 laps across the day at Misano on his V4 R Panigale machine, which was his first ride of his WSBK-spec Ducati this year having completed test days on the street version.

New teammate Michael Ruben-Rinaldi tested last year's bike at the post-season test in Portugal, while the Misano outing marked Rabat's first outing on WSBK machinery.

After losing his ride in MotoGP with Avintia – despite having a contract in place for 2021 – with Avintia, Rabat has been signed by Barni Racing to ride a satellite Ducati this season in WSBK.

The 2021 WSBK campaign is due to get underway later than usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the season-opener at Assen scheduled for 23-25 April.

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alex Lowes
Author Lewis Duncan

