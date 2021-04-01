Having topped the running on Wednesday with a time of 1m40.793s on the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR, Rea lowered the benchmark by half a second to end the two-day day 0.179s clear of his 2020 title rival Scott Redding (Ducati).

It was Garrett Gerloff who held the top spot for much of the second day of testing despite a crash in the morning at Turn 7, his early flyer of 1m40.790s remaining unbeaten

until the final hour.

Rea was the first to usurp the GRT Yamaha rider from the top spot, finding nearly three tenths on his previous best time of 1m40.802s to return to the front of the order.

But the American managed to strike back with half an hour remaining in the session, his time of 1m40.497s enough to usurp Rea's 1m40.519s benchmark.

However, a series of improvements from rivals in the final 10 minutes shook up the order at the front of the field, with Rea eventually ending the day quickest of all his with his last-gasp effort of 1m40.264s.

Redding also managed to dislodge Gerloff in the dying minutes of the session, ending up second and 0.054s clear of the GRT rider.

Jonas Folger made a late improvement on the satellite MGM Racing BMW to end up fourth with a time of 1m40.699s, ahead of the second Ducati of Michael Ruben Rinaldi and the factory BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes.

Alex Lowes, who has now fully recovered from a shoulder injury he picked up earlier in the year, made a considerable improvement from the opening day of running, ending 0.931s off the pace of his teammate Rea in seventh.

Factory Yamaha rookie Andrea Locatelli was an impressive eighth, while the top 10 was rounded off by Chaz Davies on the Go Eleven Ducati and the top Honda of Leon Haslam.

Haslam's teammate Alvaro Bautista completed just six laps in the morning after admitting that he was not feeling 100% following a recent motocross crash, ending up 18th out of 20 riders in the timesheets.

Day 2 testing times:

P No. Rider Bike Laps Time Gap 1 1 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 66 1:40.264 - 2 45 Scott Redding Ducati 81 1:40.443 +0.179 3 31 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 69 1:40.497 +0.233 4 94 Jonas Folger BMW 69 1:40.699 +0.435 5 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 78 1:40.756 +0.492 6 66 Tom Sykes BMW 61 1:40.914 +0.650 7 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki 75 1:41.195 +0.931 8 55 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 86 1:41.258 +0.994 9 7 Chaz Davies Ducati 58 1:41.317 +1.053 10 91 Leon Haslam Honda 82 1:41.350 +1.086 11 3 Kohta Nozane Yamaha 79 1:41.628 +1.364 12 47 Alex Bassani Ducati 67 1:41.756 +1.492 13 53 Tito Rabat Ducati 111 1:41.942 +1.678 14 60 Michael van der Mark BMW 62 1:41.945 +1.681 15 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 9 1:42.298 +2.034 16 32 Isaac Vinales Kawasaki 76 1:42.370 +2.106 17 23 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 65 1:42.423 +2.159 18 19 Alvaro Bautista Honda 6 1:42.544 +2.280 19 36 Leandro Mercado Honda 64 1:43.814 +3.550 20 76 Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 81 1:45.150 +4.886