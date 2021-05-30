Tickets Subscribe
World Superbike / Estoril Race report

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

By:
, News Editor

Jonathan Rea scored his third race win in five World Superbike races so far this season with a victory over Toprak Razgatlioglu in Sunday morning's Superpole Race at Estoril.

Kawasaki man Rea again opted for the standard soft compound Pirelli SC0 rear tyre for the 10-lap encounter, despite Scott Redding's victory in Saturday's first full-length feature race on the SCX qualifying rubber.

That left the reigning champion vulnerable at the start, and although he held the lead through the first sequence of corners, Redding passed for the lead at Turn 6 on the opening lap.

Ducati rider Redding's lead was short-lived however, as Yamaha man Razgatiloglu picked off Rea for second at Turn 1 next time by - coming close to a double pass - and muscled his way past Redding at Turn 3.

That was how the order remained out front until the fourth lap, as Redding ran wide and dropped to fourth place behind the GRT Yamaha of Garrett Gerloff, gifting Rea second place.

That allowed Rea to close up to the back of Razgatlioglu, and coming through the long final corner at the end of lap 5 the Kawasaki man was able to complete the move through Turns 1 and 2.

From there, Rea was able to reel off the remaining laps to score his first win at Estoril by 0.690s.

Redding recovered one position to finish third, clearing Gerloff at the first corner on lap 8.

On the second works Ducati, Michael Ruben Rinaldi briefly looked like he might sweep around the outside to grab the lead at the first corner of the race, but settled into fifth place and narrowly fended off Alex Lowes, who like his Kawasaki teammate Rea was on the SC0 rear tyre.

BMW riders Tom Sykes and Eugene Laverty were next up, followed by the GoEleven Ducati of Chaz Davies and the lead Honda of Alvaro Bautista.

The second Honda of Leon Haslam finished way down in 16th place.

Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) failed to make the most of his strong grid position as he crashed out at Turn 4 early on.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 10  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 10 0.690
3 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 10 1.180
4 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 10 2.059
5 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 10 3.583
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 10 3.623
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 10 7.062
8 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 10 7.831
9 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 10 8.969
10 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 10 9.581
11 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 10 10.013
12 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 10 10.850
13 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 10 11.419
14 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 10 15.703
15 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 10 16.678
16 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 10 16.810
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 10 20.194
18 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 10 22.250
19 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 10 39.192
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 10 1'01.246
  76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 8  
  44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1  
Estoril WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Jamie Klein

