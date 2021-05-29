Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
World Superbike / Estoril Qualifying report

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

By:
, News Editor

Jonathan Rea made it two pole positions from two events in the 2021 World Superbike season so far as he beat Scott Redding to the top spot in qualifying at Estoril.

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

Kawasaki man Rea led the opening runs on a 1m36.635s in the 15-minute Superpole session, but it was ex-MotoGP racer Redding that was first to break through the existing lap record when he posted a 1m36.047s aboard his factory Ducati with four minutes to go.

Two minutes later however Rea struck back with a 1m35.876s, which was enough for him to claim the top spot in qualifying for the second weekend in a row.

Alex Lowes made it two Kawasakis on the front row with a time just 0.007s slower than Redding.

Toprak Razgatlioglu had entered the session firmly among the favourites for pole after topping Friday practice, but the Yamaha rider struggled to put a lap together in Superpole.

The Turkish rider salvaged fourth on the grid on his final run, in which he had to force his way by the Go Eleven Ducati of Chaz Davies at the final corner, ending up 0.288s off the pace.

Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and the top BMW of Tom Sykes completed the second row.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi was again unable to match the pace of Ducati teammate Redding and will start Saturday's opening race from seventh, followed by the RC Squadra Corse BMW of Eugene Laverty and the Puccetti Kawasaki of Lucas Mahias.

Tito Rabat (Barni Ducati) rounded out the top 10, following in the slipstream of Redding for his second run and running spectacularly wide at Turn 1 after crossing the start/finish line.

Honda had a session to forget as Alvaro Bautista could only manage 12th on the grid, behind the second factory Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli, while Leon Haslam was down in 15th.

Davies will start down in 16th after losing time being stood up by Razgatlioglu on his last run.

UPDATE: A number of riders had their best laptimes deleted for not respecting yellow flags at Turn 1 (caused by Rabat's off), including Lowes, who therefore loses his front row grid spot.

Lowes now lines up in 10th place, while Razgatlioglu moves up to third on the grid ahead of Gerloff, Sykes and Rinaldi. Mahias, Rabat and Locatelli now make up the third row.

Laverty likewise lost his best time, slipping to 13th on the grid behind fellow BMW men Jonas Folger and Michael van der Mark, while Bautista has dropped all the way down to 18th.

Qualifying results (before penalties applied):

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 1'35.876  
2 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding Ducati 1'36.047 0.171
3 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 1'36.054 0.178
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 1'36.164 0.288
5 31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha 1'36.350 0.474
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'36.369 0.493
7 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'36.532 0.656
8 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW 1'36.604 0.728
9 44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki 1'36.863 0.987
10 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'36.892 1.016
11 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 1'37.031 1.155
12 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Honda 1'37.032 1.156
13 94 Germany Jonas Folger BMW 1'37.128 1.252
14 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW 1'37.193 1.317
15 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Honda 1'37.399 1.523
16 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'37.422 1.546
17 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 1'37.501 1.625
18 3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha 1'37.611 1.735
19 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 1'38.512 2.636
20 23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha 1'38.854 2.978
21 84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki 1'40.008 4.132
22 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri Kawasaki 1'40.288 4.412
View full results
shares
comments
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

Previous article

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Estoril
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

21h
2
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

3h
3
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

21h
4
IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

17h
5
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1

3h
Latest news
Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

1h
Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
WSBK

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

20h
Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
WSBK

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

May 25, 2021
Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium
WSBK

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

May 25, 2021
Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call
Video Inside
WSBK

Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

May 24, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated 00:37
World Superbike
May 25, 2021

WSBK: Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call 00:39
World Superbike
May 24, 2021

WSBK: Ducati 'raised eyebrows' at Redding slick tyre call

WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash 00:42
World Superbike
May 23, 2021

WSBK: Redding dominates as Rea and Gerloff clash

WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort 00:32
World Superbike
May 23, 2021

WSBK: Davies claims Ducati not putting enough effort

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory 06:24
World Superbike
May 22, 2021

WSBK: Rea takes 100th victory

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Kobayashi: Hydrogen car finish 'like a win in the old days' Fuji 24 Hours
Super Taikyu

Kobayashi: Hydrogen car finish 'like a win in the old days'

Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race Algarve
WEC

Project 1 withdraws one car from Portimao WEC race

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Jonathan Rea More from
Jonathan Rea
Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea Aragon
World Superbike

Gerloff “frustrated" after clash with WSBK race leader Rea

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race Aragon
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position Aragon
Video Inside
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea sets new lap record to claim pole position

Kawasaki Racing More from
Kawasaki Racing
Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium Aragon
World Superbike

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki
World Superbike

Sykes: 'Unfair' to compare BMW development with Kawasaki

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season
World Superbike

Rea eager to clear 100th win landmark early in season

Trending Today

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Bagnaia remains on top in FP3, Vinales to Q1

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Italian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Latest news

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Rea beats Redding for back-to-back poles

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday
World Superbike World Superbike

Estoril WSBK: Razgatlioglu leads Redding, Rea on Friday

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year
World Superbike World Superbike

Sykes: BMW pace "completely different" to last year

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium
World Superbike World Superbike

Lowes glad to put 2020 slump behind him with triple podium

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.