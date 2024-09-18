WRC selects women’s driver development programme winners

The World Rally Championship has selected the three female drivers from its inaugural women’s driver development programme that will receive a fully-funded drive at the Central European Rally.

Lyssia Baudet (Belgium, 21), Claire Schonborn (Germany, 25), and Suvi Jyrkiainen (Finland, 24) were chosen from a group of 15 finalists that had been whittled down from an array of applications from across the world.

They will now pilot an M-Sport-built Ford Fiesta Rally3 in the penultimate round of the WRC season from 17-20 October.

The trio were chosen by a panel made up of Peter Thul (WRC Promoter Sporting Director), Burcu Cetinkaya (rally driver and FIA women in motorsport chairperson), Pernilla Solberg (FIA WRC Commission president, former rally driver), Maciej Woda (M-Sport Poland managing director) and Isolde Holderied (1994-95 FIA female world rally champion).

The decision arrived after the 15 candidates undertook a intensive three-day training campaign in Poland where they were assessed by a panel of experts.

The drivers were judged on their driving capabilities on asphalt and gravel, how they handled media interviews, pacenote making skills, fitness and their mechanical knowledge.

Following next month’s Central European Rally, the judges will offer one of the three drivers a full season in next year’s Junior World Rally Championship.

Schonborn, who made her rally debut in the Opel Electric Rally Cup this year said: “I didn’t think that I was picked up, I’m speechless, it feels like a dream.

Claire Schonborn (left), Lyssia Baudet (centre) and Suvi Jyrkiainen (right) Photo by: WRC

“There are so many girls with so much experience in rally, so the level was really high. I didn’t think about being the chosen one of the three girls so yes, I am so happy.”

Former circuit racer turned rally driver, Baudet added: "It's amazing, I feel like I am in a dream but I know that it is only the start of the adventure and I have a lot of work to do, but I am ready for this and I am very thankful.”

“I would like to congratulate the other candidates, the level was very high. It’s been an amazing opportunity for us all.”

“I was happy with my driving throughout the days but I wasn’t sure if the other things were enough but I am really happy. It's really incredible, I cannot imagine myself there in the WRC but maybe you know it will sink in in a few days," said Jyrkiainen, who finished runner-up in the 2023 Finish Rally Championship Ladies Cup.

“For us, it was at the end, very difficult to make the choice. We hope of course that it was the right one, we will see on the next stage of the process at the Central European Rally,” said Thul.

“Each one of the finalists has been exceptional. We know their CV, some girls have no experience to say, drive on gravel at all and they have really surprised us here.

"They all delivered a fantastic performance, I must say everyone was the right choice to be within the 15 that were selected.

“Now though, a WRC event is waiting and it’s a very tough tarmac rally with changing weather conditions through Germany, Czech Republic and Austria. But this training camp here in Poland offers a variety of road surfaces, so I think they will be well prepared.

“They will have a pre-event test, also we will build together with M-Sport Poland a professional structure, and then we hope the three drivers will be pure ambassadors for women in motorsport.”