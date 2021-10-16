Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC News

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

By:

World Rally Championship cars will be fitted with a newly developed FIA Artificial Intelligence Safety Camera designed to scan stages for potential hazards.

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

The FIA confirmed at Friday’s World Motor Sport Council meeting that the new device, mandatory on all Rally1 hybrid cars next year, will take the form of a forward facing in-car camera.

A statement issued by the FIA, which also confirmed the 2022 calendar, revealed that the camera will have the ability to scan the stage for hazards and can be used to analyse the position of spectators.

Spectator safety has been an ongoing issue in rallying and a number of stages have been cancelled this season due to fans standing in dangerous locations.

However, moves to improve spectator safety through technical devices have been in the pipeline for a while with the FIA entering into a partnership with Siemens to provide technology to better monitor stages.

Exactly how the device works and will be utilised is yet to be explained by the FIA and WRC.

“Starting from 2022, the FIA Artificial Intelligence Safety Camera (AISC) will become mandatory in all Rally1 cars,” read a statement from the FIA.

“This forward-facing in-car camera will continually scan the special stage and its direct surroundings, identifying the shapes and analysing the position of spectators in the environment, hence helping to supplement the work undertaken by the FIA Safety Delegate to address unsafe situations.”

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Puma Rally1 WRC Prototype

Photo by: M-Sport

The FIA also confirmed further details regarding the use of hybrid systems in Rally1 cars next year.

As previously reported, crews will be issued with a series of pre-programmed hybrid zones in stages where the extra power boost from the 100kW hybrid system can be deployed if batteries are sufficiently charged.

It is also anticipated crews will have to run on full electric power in the service park and on road sections between stages.

The FIA has now outlined that full electric mode zones will be highlighted to teams in advance of the event.

“With the introduction of the hybrid technology in Rally1 cars in 2022, zones where it will be mandatory to run in full electric mode will be defined in the road book to allow crews to prepare their strategy for events in advance,” read the release from the FIA.

“Any deviation will be reported to the stewards and penalties may be imposed.

“Furthermore, elements related to the identification of high-voltage cars, such as the placing of 'HY' in red letters next to the front door panel and changing the background of the competition number, have been defined to enable marshals, officials and spectators to differentiate high-voltage vehicles from others.”

shares
comments

Related video

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

Previous article

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
Load comments
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning Rally Spain
WRC

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Rally Spain Prime
WRC

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Trending Today

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo to demo Earnhardt NASCAR Cup car at US GP after Brown bet

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

"Seamless" test, but Newgarden voices 2023 IndyCar weight concern

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Logano after Next Gen Roval test: "You can line us up and go"

Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in
Formula E Formula E

Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in

Why Kawasaki feels it’s “logical” Yamaha is now ahead
World Superbike World Superbike

Why Kawasaki feels it’s “logical” Yamaha is now ahead

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation
WEC WEC

Alpine WEC LMP1 car granted extra year of homologation

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0 Prime

The steely determination behind the WRC’s Solberg 2.0

Two decades after Petter Solberg emerged as a World Rally Championship winner, his son Oliver is ready to take the WRC by storm. Having secured a part-time WRC factory drive for Hyundai in 2022, he's raring to repay the marque's faith in him and follow in his 2003 champion father's footsteps

WRC
Oct 14, 2021
Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season Prime

Analysing the key moves in WRC’s 2022 silly season

The World Rally Championship will step into a new hybrid era in 2022, but the car changes haven't been the only excitement that has built within the paddock. WRC's 'silly season' kicked off in a big way and all the key driver moves for 2022 - of which there are many - look set to shake things up.

WRC
Oct 13, 2021
Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age Prime

Why winning in Finland was Evans' true WRC coming-of-age

By his own admission, the fifth World Rally Championship victory of Elfyn Evans' career in Finland last weekend was the drive of his life. Winning five stages in a row and soaking up huge pressure from the Hyundais on the fastest gravel stages around, the Welshman put in a faultless showing that proved what he is truly made of

WRC
Oct 4, 2021
Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant? Prime

Does Neuville have a point with his WRC Rally1 rant?

OPINION: Thierry Neuville's diatribe against the upcoming Rally1-spec machines that will usher in the World Rally Championship's new hybrid era was remarkable in an era where drivers are usually reticent to air their views in public. But are the Belgian's concerns about speed, safety and cost entirely valid?

WRC
Sep 16, 2021
How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains Prime

How Rovanpera reached new heights in the Greek mountains

After Kalle Rovanpera’s historic feat at Rally Estonia, the Finn scaled new heights at the Rally of the Gods with a commanding victory. And this time Toyota’s young star demonstrated why the future is bright with his devastating speed and consistency at the Acropolis Rally

WRC
Sep 13, 2021
The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally Prime

The WRC drivers that came of age at the Acropolis Rally

Five drivers have won first time out at the Rally Acropolis, transcending the tough dirt and gravel Greek roads to cement a place in rallying folklore. Here are three of the first-time winners' tales

WRC
Sep 9, 2021
Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble Prime

Understanding Suninen’s sudden WRC exit gamble

From being considered a likely contender to drive the next-generation M-Sport Ford Puma in 2022, Teemu Suninen's abrupt exit has created plenty of questions. The Finn's bid to become his country's next World Rally Championship winner won't be furthered by being sidelined, but there may be reason behind the decision

WRC
Sep 2, 2021
Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit? Prime

Could Spa’s cameo offer the WRC a new avenue to exploit?

OPINION: The Ypres Rally featured a cameo from the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in its final stage, giving WRC teams the chance to experience its iconic corners in rallying machinery. It proved to be an engaging addition to the rally, and could perhaps serve as an example for other events to visit famous circuits

WRC
Aug 24, 2021

Latest news

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety
WRC WRC

WRC to introduce new Artificial Intelligence camera to improve safety

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning
WRC WRC

Spain WRC: Neuville pulls clear of Evans on Saturday morning

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Chassis damage rules Hyundai's Tanak out of WRC Rally Spain

Spain WRC: Neuville surges into lead as Evans survives scare
Video Inside
WRC WRC

Spain WRC: Neuville surges into lead as Evans survives scare

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.