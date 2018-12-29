Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
World Rallycross / Breaking news

Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team

shares
comments
Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team
Hal Ridge
By: Hal Ridge
Dec 29, 2018, 11:37 AM

Manfred Stohl’s STARD World Rallycross team is developing a new Supercar for 2019 and has confirmed that Janis Baumanis will stay with the squad for another year.

The Austrian outfit has run Ford Fiestas under its own banner for the last two years in World RX, along with creating the world’s first publicly released four-wheel drive electric rallycross Supercar.

Having run Baumanis and triple European Rallycross Champion Timur Timerzyanov in 2017, Baumanis was the sole full-time entrant for the team in World RX 2018, although he was joined in a second Fiesta in selected events by Ma Qing Hua and highly-rated Finnish driver Joni-Pekka Rajala.

Next year, the Vienna-based squad plans to run two cars full-time.

“It is an honor to continue for another, now third consecutive year with STARD,” said Baumanis. “The last two years was a very tough fight against the works supported teams and I see a big opportunity to show very good results in 2019 [following the departure of the manufacturer-backed teams].

"I am very motivated for the coming season with the team and STARD´s new car and I will again give my best.”

Stohl, who continues to compete himself in Chinese Rally Championship events, has high expectations for his team in World RX next year.

“We are looking forward to a very exciting 2019 season keeping World RX as one of our priority programs from a research and development and a racing activity point of view,” he said.

“We want to take another step forward in 2019, especially when considering that manufacturer support has been pulled out for seven of the eight drivers who were in front of us in 2018. It will be a very interesting year for us and WRX in general, this is sure.”

Next article
Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019

Previous article

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019

Next article

VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed

VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed
Load comments

About this article

Series World Rallycross
Drivers Janis Baumanis
Teams STARD
Author Hal Ridge

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

News in depth
VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed
World Rallycross

VW open to World RX return if electric plans proceed

Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team
World Rallycross

Baumanis to drive new World RX car for Stohl's team

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019
World Rallycross

Scheider seals full-time World RX drive for 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.