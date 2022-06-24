Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC Next / Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
WEC News

SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan

Stephane Ratel, the architect of GT3, has voiced support for plans for the cars to run distinct bodywork when the class is adopted by the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024.

Gary Watkins
By:
SRO boss Ratel voices support for WEC's GT3 Premium plan
Listen to this article

Ratel believes moves announced earlier this month by WEC promoter and Le Mans 24 Hours organiser the Automobile Club de l’Ouest to create a premium category based on GT3 to replace the current GTE class are positive.

“I’m supportive of it, because it would create something new and novelty is never a bad thing,” Ratel told Motorsport.com.

“It could create some cool-looking cars: this is in the tradition of Le Mans, where we have always had different-looking cars, long-tail cars like the ‘Moby Dick’ Porsche 935.

“I think this is in the ACO’s DNA and was always part of the discussions once we started talking about having GT3 in the WEC.

“We don’t know how different the cars will be because we don’t know the details of the regulations, but it could create something special.”

Ratel believes the idea of rebodied GT3 cars in a category provisionally known as LMGT will prove attractive to car owners competing in what will be a pro-am class only.

“One of the strengths of GT racing is that the cars are good investments,” he explained.

“The owners will end up with special cars: an LMGT will probably be worth more than other GT3s racing around the world at the end of its career.

“There are not going to be hundreds of these cars; it will be an elite.”

Ratel dismissed the idea that the costs of upgrading GT3 machinery to the new rules could be a barrier to entry into the WEC and its associate series, including the European Le Mans Series.

“The teams are going to make a big saving in terms of running a GT3 car rather than a GTE: the cost per kilometre is significantly lower,” he explained.

#55 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3: Rino Mastronardi, David Perel, Davide Rigon

#55 Rinaldi Racing Ferrari 488 GT3: Rino Mastronardi, David Perel, Davide Rigon

Photo by: Asian Le Mans Series

The ACO announced an intention for a WEC bodykit to cost no more than €50,000 and for the cars to be easily convertible back to regular GT3 specification.

Ratel stressed the importance of teams being able to race the same chassis in multiple series.

“It would be good if team could go to Le Mans with the same car that they race at the Spa 24 Hours [a round of his GT World Challenge Europe],” he said.

The only question-mark for Ratel is whether the rules will be adopted by the ACO’s Asian Le Mans Series, which his organisation will help organise from next year.

The Asian championship’s GT class already runs to pure GT3 rules and Ratel suggested it would be “a bit complicated to mix these new cars with normal GT3s”.

Read Also:

Ratel’s support of the new class comes against a backdrop of criticism by a number of manufacturers involved in GT3.

Aston Martin Racing boss John Gaw told Motorsport.com: “It’s not required - why not stick with what we have?

“If it is a real bodykit, then it is going to be a lot more than €50,000.”

The ACO outlined its plans for the new GT class together with FIA endurance commission president Richard Mille at its traditional press conference during Le Mans week.

The revised bodywork is aimed a distinguishing the cars from regular GT3 machinery rather than having a major affect on performance.

The ACO and the FIA confirmed at the press conference that there will be no GTE Pro class next year as the WEC transitions to the new rules in 2024.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
Previous article

Toyota: Door still open for Yamashita to return to WEC
Next article

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 1
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

When the moribund GTE Pro class stole the show at Le Mans

Latest news

Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari
DTM DTM

Cassidy: "Big desire" to have closer ties with Ferrari

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season
WEC WEC

JOTA to field customer Porsche LMDh in 2023 WEC season

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat
Formula E Formula E

Lotterer to depart Porsche Formula E squad for LMDh seat

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Porsche reveals 963 LMDh car, Lotterer included in driver line-up

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.