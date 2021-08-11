Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC News

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

By:

Lamborghini is aiming to enter the LMDh prototype arena with the same chassis-engine package as Volkswagen group sister brands Porsche and Audi.

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Giorgio Sanna, boss of the in-house Lamborghini Squadra Corse competitions department, has revealed that the Italian manufacturer is negotiating to become a partner in a project that would give it a route into both the FIA World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

This would involve using the same LMP2 chassis developed by Multimatic Motorsport in Canada and an engine of undisclosed configuration that will form the spine of the Porsche and Audi LMDh contenders.

Sanna explained that there is "strong interest" from Lamborghini to expand on its present activities with the GT3 and Super Trofeo one-make versions of the Huracan.

"We have always said that LMDh is the right category for motorsport in general and also for Lamborghini," he told Motorsport.com.

"Clearly on the technical side the best opportunity is the VW group platform. We are sharing some ideas and vision inside the group and I hope we will make a decision soon."

Sanna pointed out that there were already strong sporting links between Lamborghini and other brands within VW: the Huracan GT3 and the second-generation Audi R8 racer were developed side by side.

Lamborghini's target is to develop an LMDh hybrid for 2024, the year after Porsche and Audi will begin racing their cars.

"For us it would be a big jump and we need time to prepare ourselves," Sanna explained.

The timescale envisaged by Sanna could be linked to the capacity of Multimatic to develop the base car and different aerodynamic configurations for each brand, as well as to build chassis in significant numbers.

Audi LMDh

Audi LMDh

Photo by: Audi Communications Motorsport

The German manufacturers have committed to having both factory and customer cars on the grid from the debut of the LMDh formula at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Lamborghini is known to have initially worked on an LMDh project with Dallara, one of the four licensed LMP2 manufacturers along with Multimatic, Oreca and Ligier.

Sanna confirmed this, citing the historical links between Lamborghini and Dallara.

Company founder Giampaolo Dallara was formerly technical director of Lamborghini and the aerodynamics of the Huracan GT3 were developed by his organisation.

"At the beginning we have explored all the opportunities and Dallara is an historical partner of Lamborghini Squadra Corse in GT," he said.

Sanna explained that, should the Lamborghini LMDh project get the go-ahead, it would mirror its GT3 strategy: the marque would work with customer teams rather than running an overt factory operation.

Bentley confirms LMDh talks despite electric focus

Bentley, another VW-owned brand, has also investigated using the the same spine as the Porsche and Audi LMDhs for a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours in time for the 2024 centenary of its first victory.

Paul Williams, the marque's motorsport boss, confirmed that there had been talks and described LMDh as "not completely off the table, but not a key consideration" as Bentley plots it motorsport future in the wake of a scaling back of its GT3 programme with the Continental.

"LMDh has appeal because the group is engaged in it and it would be a cost-effective way to race against some of our key road competitors," he said.

"But it doesn't completely align with our very clear forward strategy to become completely electrified as a brand."

He described the alternative route into the WEC by developing an Le Mans Hypercar as "always an option".

"We know what it would cost to do it, but the question is whether it is worth putting the amount of money you'd need to develop a competitive car into something where the technology message is not where you want it to be," said Williams.

He stressed that no decision on Bentley's motorsport future is imminent.

shares
comments

Related video

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

Previous article

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

5 h
2
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

1 h
3
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

14 h
4
WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

24 min
5
MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

3 h
Latest news
Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

24m
Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

Aug 9, 2021
Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
SGT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

Aug 7, 2021
How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
LM24

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

Aug 4, 2021
Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back
LM24

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

Aug 4, 2021
Latest videos
WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October 00:44
WEC
Jul 26, 2021

WEC set to host first daylight Bahrain race in October

WEC: Conway talks about 6 Hours of Monza win 07:03
WEC
Jul 21, 2021

WEC: Conway talks about 6 Hours of Monza win

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights 03:09
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Full Race Highlights

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza 00:34
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

WEC: No. 7 Toyota takes the win at Monza

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights 03:00
WEC
Jul 18, 2021

6 Hours of Monza Halfway Highlights

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Hypercars at full power level for Le Mans, Alpine pegged back

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Monza Prime
WEC

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

Trending Today

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull F1 switch is like a ‘different category’ to Perez

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Ricciardo has changed his mind on sim racing

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR suspends Xfinity Series car chief, issues fines

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s post-MotoGP car racing career won’t be “just for fun”

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow
MotoGP MotoGP

Razgatlioglu was obvious choice for Petronas SRT - Crutchlow

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari to unleash ‘significant’ F1 engine upgrade

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years
IndyCar IndyCar

Nashville was most watched IndyCar race on cable in 23 years

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial Prime

The understated Le Mans legend who has earned a testimonial

OPINION: After 24 Le Mans 24 Hours participations, 50-year-old Emmanuel Collard will be absent from the grid this year, stuck at the mercy of his gold driver grading. But, while he's not motivated by breaking start records, the French veteran is determined to return to the field next year.

WEC
Jul 24, 2021
How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak Prime

How glitches threatened Toyota's unbeaten WEC streak

The FIA World Endurance Championship's long-awaited return to Monza posed the sternest test yet for Toyota's new hypercar. Although the Japanese marque's GR010 Hybrid remains unbeaten, the victory for Mike Conway, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi was far from plain sailing.

WEC
Jul 19, 2021
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Prime

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance.

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021

Latest news

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024
WEC WEC

Lamborghini aiming to introduce LMDh prototype for 2024

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars
WEC WEC

Toyota completes pre-Le Mans shakedown with new hypercars

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?
Super GT Super GT

Is a SUPER GT car now faster than a WEC hypercar?

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?
Le Mans Le Mans

How many F1 drivers have won the Le Mans 24 Hours?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.