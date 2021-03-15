WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
46 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Monza
18 Jul
Race in
124 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
26 Sep
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
20 Nov
Race in
249 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

By:

Corvette Racing has hinted at an increased involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship after confirming its participation in the new opening round of the 2021 series at Spa in May.

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

Chevrolet will field a solo GTE Pro class Corvette C8.R at Spa on May 1 for Oliver Gavin and Antonio Garcia as part of its preparations for a return to the Le Mans 24 Hours this year, having previously entered the same duo for the Algarve round now postponed until June.

At the same time as announcing the Spa campaign, Chevrolet stated that "future racing opportunities [are] under consideration for the Corvette C8.R" after the mid-engined car is legislated out of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship for next year.

The GTE-based GT Le Mans class will be replaced in North America by a new GT Daytona Pro division for GT3 machinery in 2022.

"The current GTE regulations allow for the Corvette C8.R to continue competing against other manufacturers in the WEC," read its official announcement. "In addition to its 2021 European races, Chevrolet and Corvette Racing looks forward to continuing in future years at Le Mans and in select WEC rounds."

Read Also:

The statement from Chevrolet comes at a time when the future of the GTE class is unclear after the withdrawal of Aston Martin from the pro ranks for 2021.

WEC promoter the Automobile Club de l'Ouest made a commitment to GTE until at least the end of the 2022 season last summer, prior to the withdrawal of the Aston factory squad from the WEC.

The American manufacturer also revealed that a move into GTD Pro is under consideration.

"Chevrolet also continues to explore expansion into GT3 with the Corvette platform," its statement continued. "For 2022, Chevrolet and Corvette Racing continue to monitor developments in the new GTD Pro category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

"While work on technical and sporting regulations continues, Chevrolet and Corvette Racing leadership remains engaged with the sanctioning body."

Corvette Racing did not issue a statement about its participation in the Portimao round originally set for April, but it has given an explanation for its decision to take part at Spa.

"Competing at Spa will provide the Corvette Racing team a bit of a refresher on specific rules and strategy methods that are unique to FIA WEC races," read its statement. "Pitstop operations and safety car procedures are among the biggest differences in IMSA and WEC competitions."

Spa will be the fourth WEC round in which Corvette has participated save for its annual appearance in at Le Mans, which will resume after a year's hiatus in this year's rescheduled race in August.

It contested the Shanghai and Sebring rounds of the 2018/19 superseason with a Corvette C7.R and also the Austin round on the 2019/20 schedule last February with the new C8.R. That was meant to be followed by an appearance by the car in the Sebring 1000 Miles the following month prior to the cancellation of the event.

Gavin is returning to the cockpit of a Corvette after standing down from the Pratt & Miller-run team's full-time IMSA line-up last year.

It remains unclear if Corvette Racing will take part in the Portimao round, which is now scheduled for June 13. The team said its commitment is for Spa only at the moment.

shares
comments

Related video

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Previous article

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Antonio Garcia , Oliver Gavin
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

3h
Latest news
Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement
WEC

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

2h
GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Mar 10, 2021
Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list
LM24

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Mar 9, 2021
Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Mar 6, 2021
Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao moved to June
WEC

Spa opens revised WEC calendar, Portimao moved to June

Mar 5, 2021
Latest videos
Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali 02:20
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

Daniel Serra at Ferrari Finali Mondiali

James Calado at Finali Mondiali 02:57
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

James Calado at Finali Mondiali

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery 00:44
WEC
Mar 6, 2021

AF Corse 488 GTE Livery

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023 03:48
WEC
Feb 24, 2021

Ferrari enters LMH from 2023

Peugeot in sportscars 03:45
WEC
Feb 15, 2021

Peugeot in sportscars

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans / Breaking news

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Aitken to race in GT World Challenge Europe with Lamborghini

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime
WEC / Analysis

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

More from
Antonio Garcia
Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia on emotional Rolex 24 win after bereavements and COVID

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Taylor “super upset” by Garcia missing Corvette celebration

Rolex 24 GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19 Daytona 24
IMSA / Breaking news

Rolex 24 GTLM winner Garcia tests positive for COVID-19

More from
Corvette Racing
GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA / Breaking news

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche
IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy: Corvette “slightly more stable” than “edgy” Porsche

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari's planned return to the top category at the Le Mans 24 Hours has further heightened anticipation for the 2023 race. Few concrete details are currently known, but already it has a high-profile superstar angling for involvement, which would make a refreshing change

WEC
Mar 5, 2021
Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile Prime

Why Ferrari is ending its 50-year top-flight sportscar racing exile

Making a return to top-flight sportscar racing after 50 years away, Ferrari will enter the Le Mans Hypercar ranks in 2023. The Italian marque denies the link with Formula 1's new cost cap that frees up resources, but it's certainly no coincidence...

WEC
Feb 25, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger Prime

The ground-up refresh behind Toyota's new Le Mans challenger

Toyota's new GR010 contender for the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar era has little in common with the LMP1 TS050 that preceded it. But within the confines of the scaled back new rules, its latest challenger will be no less formidable a prospect

WEC
Jan 22, 2021
The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC Prime

The tiny increments that decided the final LMP1-era WEC

The system of success handicaps devised by the FIA World Endurance Championship to level the LMP1 playing field in the category's swansong season ended up having a counterproductive effect, as COVID cancellations also played in the champions' favour.

WEC
Dec 5, 2020
Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars Prime

Why Audi’s shock return promises a new age for sportscars

OPINION: The news that Audi will return to Le Mans means we'll at last get to see the fight promised in 2012 against Peugeot and Toyota. It also gives LMDh a tangible form, which could open the floodgates for more like-minded marques to follow suit…

WEC
Dec 1, 2020
The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season Prime

The eternal debate revived after the 2019/20 WEC season

It may have been missed amid the clamour over Lewis Hamilton's seventh F1 title, but Britain had another world champion crowned last weekend. Mike Conway's WEC crown raises an old conundrum - does title glory make up for the pain of Le Mans defeat?

WEC
Nov 19, 2020
The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked Prime

The 10 greatest LMP1 races ranked

As the LMP1 class prepares to bow out of top-line sportscar racing at the World Endurance Championship season finale in Bahrain this weekend, Motorsport.com looks back over the past two decades to pick out the 10 of its best contests

Endurance
Nov 9, 2020

Trending Today

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The mysterious gun helping teams master F1’s 2021 tyres

Latest news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Corvette enters Spa, hints at increased WEC involvement

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GM assessing GT3/GTD Corvette program from 2022

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list
Video Inside
LM24 Le Mans / Breaking news

Corvette joins 62-car Le Mans 24 Hours entry list

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari's Molina tips GT3s to replace GTE in WEC

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.