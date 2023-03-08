Subscribe
Previous / Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas Next / WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
WEC News

Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette

Ben Keating has admitted that the Corvette C8.R took a “little bit to get used to” as he prepares for a season of racing in the GTE Am class of the World Endurance Championship for Corvette Racing.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Keating adapts to unique technique necessary for pace in Corvette
Listen to this article

Keating will team up with Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone in the WEC, but says the technique required to extract pace from the C8.R is not like anything he had encountered previously.

The 51-year-old Texan has become one of the most highly respected Bronze-rated drivers of the past 10 years, adapting well and winning races in Prototypes while also starring in GT cars such as the Dodge Viper, Ferrari 488, Ford GT, Porsche 911 RSR and, most recently, the Aston Martin Vantage. Last year, he and Marco Sorensen won the GTE Am class of the WEC in TF Sport’s Aston Martin.

But Keating admitted that his first test in the Corvette in Bahrain last November left him puzzled.

“I got to do 10 laps exactly; we were more focused on testing Silver [-rated drivers] and watching Nico go fast around Bahrain,” he said.

“When I first got in the car at Bahrain, I know looking at it that it’s a mid-engine car, so I kept trying to think about how I’m supposed to drive this car. Am I supposed to drive it like a Ford or like the Porsche or like the Ferrari, those being other mid-engine cars?

“I will say that I was quite disappointed with my performance in Bahrain. I came back and looked at the data and realized that you drive this car completely differently than any of those. So while I was leaning on my experience of how to go fast in all those other cars, I wasn’t able to find it.

 

"Then fast-forward another couple of months and we went testing at Sebring. It was incredible. The speed came pretty quick for me, I would say. I felt very comfortable in the car, and I feel like I made some huge steps in learning how this car likes to be driven. It’s significantly different than all the others.

"For me personally, it’s taken a little bit to get used to. I’ve been in a turbo car for the last couple of years, and the big V8 has a lot more torque instantly at low RPMs than having to wait for that big turbo to wind up, so you don’t have that lag which takes a little while to get used to.

"The year before, I was in the Porsche RSR and again it doesn’t have the same level of torque that a big V8 has. They all have slightly different handling characteristics. 

“After Bahrain I was worried, but after Sebring I’m excited! I made the transition and was really happy with my performance after the test. After that, I’ve been testing in the LMP2 there as well, and I feel there is a decent crossover between the two cars at this particular track. I’m ready.”

Varrone, who last year raced a Ferrari 488 in the European Le Mans Series, concurred with his veteran teammate that the Corvette is very different.

“I did some laps in Bahrain and Sebring, and I was really comfortable with the car,” said the 22-year-old Argentinean. “I personally enjoyed driving the Ferrari GTE, but with the Corvette I feel there is something special in the first moments. It suits really well my driving style.

“As Ben said, I was trying to use all my experience with the Ferrari and put it in the Corvette, and it wasn’t working on the first outing I did. I was really struggling with low-speed corners with some oversteer.

"I worked with the engineers on the data, and they told me it was a completely different way of driving. Once I started working on it through the laps and over the runs, I really improved on it.

“I have to say it’s a different concept to drive it and you have to get used to it. And when I got to Sebring, I already had this experience from Bahrain and I got used to it. It wasn’t a big challenge for me because I got used to it really quickly.

“Because of my driving style, I liked the way of driving it. But it’s really different to other cars I’ve driven in the past.”

shares
comments

Pescarolo-like Glickenhaus has strengths to exploit - Dumas

WEC Hypercar BoP for first four rounds of 2023 announced
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

IndyCar
St. Pete

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique Garcia: Every aspect of "tricky” Sebring 12Hrs is unique

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ben Keating More from
Ben Keating
Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

WEC

Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating Corvette reveals 2023 WEC GTE Am entry for Catsburg, Keating

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win Keating gets 2019 DQ redemption with "special" Am win

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

WEC

Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season Keating sticks with TF Sport Aston for 2022 WEC season

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona Despite heroic comeback, Corvette missing speed at Daytona

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

IMSA

All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024 All-new GT3 Corvette Z06 unveiled for customer teams in 2024

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona Corvette aces happy with progress, uncertain of pace for Daytona

Latest news

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

NSTR NASCAR Truck

Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts Byron reunites with KBM for three NASCAR Truck starts

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car Mercedes planning "radical changes" for 2023 F1 car

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

F1 Formula 1

Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked Video: The top 10 Williams F1 drivers ranked

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023 Why the WEC should make space for modern garagistes in 2023

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay? Is Qatar the price motorsport fans have to pay?

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Prime
Prime
WEC
Gary Watkins

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Prime
Prime
WEC
Monza
Tim Wright

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.