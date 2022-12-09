Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 3

Listen to this article

With all four titles on the line, and the knowledge for GTE Pro combatants that the victorious crew would be the class’s final champions, the pressure was on as drivers prepared to climb aboard their cars for one last time in 2022.

We follow Peugeot drivers Gustavo Menezes and Nico Muller during their pre-race meal, see Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Kamui Kobayashi checking out the rear-end of its rival’s radical 9X8, and hear from AF Corse LMP2 drivers Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera as they discuss how much pressure they can exert on their ORECA-Gibson 07’s left-front tyre in the baking heat.

Meanwhile, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem holds court with ACO boss Pierre Fillon and Ferrari project leader Antonello Coletta to discuss the exciting future for sportscar racing, ahead of the Italian marque’s step into the Hypercar class.

When the race gets underway, we’re treated to a series of on-board shots as the cars plunge into the tight first corner and squabble for position on the crowded track around the opening lap. Porsche GTE Pro title chaser Kevin Estre mixes it up amongst the LMP2 pack as ahead Hypercar protagonists Alpine and Toyota duel - the raw audio and absence of commentary as drivers smash down the gears and clatter over kerbs serving to highlight the sheer physicality involved in an eight-hour race in the desert.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.