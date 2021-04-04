Bathurst TCR: Mostert passes Cameron to complete clean sweep

As was the case in the first two encounters of the weekend, Cameron got the jump on polesitter Mostert from second on the grid to lead the field into the first corner.

But unlike Saturday, Mostert didn’t let Cameron to check out on the opening lap of the race this time, staying right on the tail of the GRM Peugeot.

However, before their battle could take the next turn, the safety car was deployed for the smoking Ashley Seward Alfa Romeo of Lee Holdsworth, who came to a halt at the McPhillamy Park.

The race resumed on lap 5 with Mostert right on the tail of leader Cameron, with Jordan Cox close behind the duo in third having passed Garth Tander’s MPC Audi on the first lap before the safety car.

With less than half a racing lap completed, the race was put back under caution, this time for the beached Wall Racing Honda of Tony D’Alberto, who ran wide at the exit of the Hell corner after seemingly being left unsettled by Michael Clemente’s similar Civic model.

D’Alberto was eventually able to return on track, allowing for a four lap sprint to the finish at Bathurst.

Once again Cameron perfected the restart to hold onto the lead from Mostert, with Cox falling behind the two with visible damage to the left-rear of his GRM-run Peugeot.

But heading into lap 8, Mostert got a great run out of the final corner and pulled out of Cameron’s slipstream on the start/finish straight, executing a textbook pass on the inside of the Hell corner to take the lead for the first time.

Mostert couldn’t immediately shake off Cameron and the two drivers started the final lap nose-to-tail, with Cox also joining in the mix.

But the MPC driver managed to deliver the fastest lap of the race on the final tour, taking the chequered flag with a winning margin of over a second.

Cameron just held on to second position from Cox, the gap between the two drivers a mere 0.242s at the finish line.

Multiple Bathurst 1000 winner Tander couldn’t threaten the leading trio for a spot on the podium, finishing the race over three seconds behind his teammate Mostert in fourth, with Wall Racing’s John Martin fifth on the lead Honda.

Bradley Shiels was classified sixth on Tilton Racing’s sole Hyundai, while Jason Bargwanna was seventh after his brother Ben ran wide in the Burson team’s other Peugeot after the second restart on lap 7.

Nathan Morcom was ninth for the HMO Hyundai team, beating teammate Josh Buchan by just six tenths of a second.

Supercars race winner Michael Caruso was a disappointing 18th, only ahead of Clemente, Chelsea Angelo (MPC) and the lapped car of D’Alberto.

