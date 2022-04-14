Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Listen to this article

A bumper field of 43 cars is entered for the 2022 season, with 42 of those set for battle in Sunday's 300km opener at sometime Formula 1 Pacific Grand Prix venue Okayama (formerly TI Circuit Aida).

There's change in the air at Nissan with the introduction of the new Z model in the GT500 class, and the Yokohama marque will be keen for a repeat of its debut wins in 2004 with the original Z and 2008 with the GT-R.

Toyota dominated at Okayama last year with GR Supras locking out the top five in qualifying and the top four in the race, and will be hoping for a similar performance this time round following the aerodynamic revisions it has made to the car for this season.

Defending champion Sho Tsuboi (TOM'S) will also be aiming to avenge his Okayama defeat to Rookie Racing pair Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima alongside his new teammate in the #36 car, Giuliano Alesi.

Honda also comes into 2022 with an improved car, based on the Type S version of the NSX. Attention will be focused on Team Kunimitsu duo Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino, who will not only want to avenge their narrow 2021 title loss but also honour the memory of team founder Kunimitsu Takahashi.

It's not just the car manufacturers who are battling in SUPER GT either, as there are four tyre makers all vying for the upper hand. Bridgestone has dominated the series in recent years, but Michelin, Yokohama and Dunlop will all be eager to get their campaigns off to a winning start.

In the GT300 class, there are two new cars in the form of the Toyota GR86 and the BMW M4 GT3 that could shake up the order, as Subaru bids to become the first team to successfully defend the title with the same drivers following the marque's 2021 success with its BRZ.

SUPER GT time schedule for Okayama, Round 1

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Saturday April 16

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.20am/1.20am/8.20pm (Friday)/5.20pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Friday)

Sunday April 17

Warm-up – 12.40am/4.40am/11.40pm (Saturday)/8.40pm (Saturday)

Race (82 laps) – 2pm/6am/1am/10pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Okayama?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2022 SUPER GT season (subscription required and some geo-restrictions apply).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Okayama, Round 1

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y Reiji Hiraki Yusuke Tomibayashi 6 Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y Satoshi Motoyama Yoshiaki Katayama 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M Seiji Ara Augusto Farfus 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y Kei Cozzolino Naoki Yokomizo 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y Masaki Kano Ryohei Sakaguchi 52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka