The Japanese series had experimented with holding qualifying and the race on the same day for the season opener, with the ostensible goal of allowing personnel to spend less time at the track and therefore lessening health risks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, teams still largely arrived on Friday morning as they would have done anyway, and GTA chairman Masaaki Bandoh admitted the costs saved from the new schedule were minimal.

As such, next weekend's second round at Fuji will use the normal format of practice and qualifying being held on Saturday, and warm-up and the race on Sunday.

Although Bandoh hinted that the GTA could try and vary the formats across the four Fuji races that are on this year's heavily-revised SUPER GT schedule, next weekend's race will once again be run to a distance of 300km, or 66 laps.

Despite the more spaced out schedule, there will be no support races this time either. Plans are afoot to bring back the Japanese Formula 4 series from October's Fuji race onwards, the same point at which SUPER GT plans to welcome back spectators to the track.

Time schedule for Fuji Super GT Round 2:

Saturday August 8

Free practice 09:45-11:15

GT300-only practice 11:15-11:25

GT500-only practice 11:25-11:35

GT300 Q1, Group A 14:30-14:40

GT300 Q1, Group B 14:48-14:58

GT500 Q1 15:03-15:13

GT300 Q2 15:23-15:33

GT500 Q2 15:41-15:51

Sunday August 9

Warm-up 11:40-12:00

Race 13:00 (66 laps, latest finish 16:30)

All times are Japan Standard Time (GMT +9)