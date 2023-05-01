Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

A total of 41 cars, 15 in GT500 and 26 in GT300, are entered for the annual Golden Week classic, the first of five 450km races on this year's schedule.

The tradition of holding a midweek race during Japan's spring vacation dates back to the inaugural season of the All-Japan Touring Car Championship (JGTC), the forerunner of SUPER GT, in 1994. Regularly attracting a race day crowd in excess of 50,000 fans prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains the best attended race on the calendar, boasting a real festival atmosphere.

After a wet start to the season last month at Okayama, the weather forecast this week at Fuji is for a dry race, meaning it could provide us with our first real indication of the pecking order between the three GT500 manufacturers with the use of carbon-neutral fuel (CNF).

Nissan got its campaign off to a winning start in Okayama as its two Michelin-shod NISMO Zs secured a one-two in the tricky conditions, but that means the #23 car of Tsugio Matsuda/Ronnie Quintarelli (42kg) and the #3 machine of Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi (30kg) will be the heaviest on the grid as success ballast comes into play for the first time.

Conversely, a dramatic opener means several highly-fancied runners come to Fuji with little or no ballast. These include both of the TOM'S Toyota GR Supras, with the #36 car of Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata in particular set to be among the favourites at Fuji, the Team Kunimitsu Honda of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino and the #16 ARTA Honda of Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu.

Attention will also be on the #8 ARTA machine after the two drivers of the car, Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu, collided in the most recent Super Formula race at Suzuka. The pair will be hoping to shrug off their 22kg of success ballast after scoring a surprise podium in the opening race.

In the GT300 class, Team UpGarage Honda pair Takashi Kobayashi and Shun Koide will be hard-pressed to repeat their Okayama win laden with the maximum 60kg of success ballast.

On the other hand, reigning champion Joao Paulo de Oliveira and his new Kondo Racing Nissan team-mate Teppei Natori carry just 3kg of ballast, while Subaru's works BRZ goes to one of its strongest circuits ballast-free. The Team LeMans Audi that features ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi is also on zero ballast and will be eager to replicate the strong pace he showed in pre-season testing.

Several teams have entered third drivers for this race, but the spotlight will be on reigning Formula Regional Japanese champion Miki Koyama in particular as she gets set for her race debut with the Anata Iwest Racing Lexus team.

SUPER GT time schedule for Fuji Round 2

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT

Wednesday May 3

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.05am/1.05am/8.05pm (Tuesday)/5.05pm (Tuesday)

Qualifying – 3.15pm/7.15am/2.15am/11.15pm (Tuesday)

Thursday May 4

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Wednesday)/8pm (Wednesday)

Race (100 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Wednesday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Fuji?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

SUPER GT entry list for Fuji Round 2

GT500 class:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 Team Impul Bridgestone 1 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Sho Tsuboi Ritomo Miyata 37 Ukyo Sasahara Giuliano Alesi Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Toshiki Oyu 16 Nirei Fukuzumi Hiroki Otsu Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Kakunoshin Ota Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino GT300 class: No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira Hiroki Katoh 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama Seiya Jin 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Masataka Yanagida 9 Pacific Racing (withdrawn) Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong Shintaro Kawabata 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa Yusuke Shiotsu 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu Shinnosuke Yamada 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai Masaki Kano 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Togo Suganami Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Yuta Kamimura Manabu Orido Ryo Ogawa 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka Yuki Nemuto 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka Takumi Sanada 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani Miki Koyama 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Takuya Otaki