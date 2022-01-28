Listen to this article

Brazilian Farfus was announced as one of Studie's three drivers for the upcoming campaign during the team's launch in Tokyo on Friday morning, alongside veteran Seiji Ara and Tsubasa Kondo.

It marks a return to an all-Pro line-up for the long-time BMW entrant after two seasons of Ara being partnered by gentleman racer Tomohide Yamaguchi at the wheel of the team's previous M6 GT3.

Michelin was named as the tyre supplier, also giving the French concern a fresh foothold in the GT300 class after a year out.

While Farfus was named as a full-time driver by Studie, he faces a race against time to arrive in Japan in time for April's season opener in Okayama given that the country is currently not issuing new visas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third driver Kondo, who raced for the Hitotsuyama Audi team in 2020 (incidentally filling in for another international driver in the form of Christopher Mies), will be on stand-by for any races that Farfus misses, as well as for long-distance races.

"I am super happy to announce that I will be coming to SUPER GT in 2022," enthused Farfus. "At the moment, unfortunately the COVID-19 situation makes my life very difficult to come and race in SUPER GT. But as soon as the calendar allows and COVID gives me a ‘green pass’ to come to Japan, I will be coming to race in one of the coolest championships in the world.

"I am super-pleased, Thanks to BMW Team Studie and BMW Japan for giving me this the opportunity. I can’t wait to come and see all the BMW fans in Japan at all the tracks and enjoy some great racing."

Farfus is no stranger to racing in Japan, having joined Studie as the team's third driver for the Suzuka 1000km on three occasions, most recently in 2017. He also participated in the Suzuka 10 Hours round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge in 2019, scoring pole in a Schnitzer-run M6 GT3.

The 38-year-old is in action for BMW this weekend in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship opener at Daytona, and will also represent the marque in the Sebring 12 Hours in March. Additionally, he will take on a full season in the European Le Mans Series with the BK Motorsport LMP2 team.

However, there are two ELMS clashes with the SUPER GT calendar, including the Okayama opener, and it remains unclear which campaign takes priority.