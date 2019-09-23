Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Breaking news

Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama

shares
comments
Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 7:22 AM

Super Formula drivers will not be allowed to make their mandatory pitstop in the first 10 laps in this weekend's Okayama round in a bid to clamp down on unconventional strategies.

The Yokohama tyres used in Super Formula are famous for their durability, with even the softer of the two compounds good enough to last the full distance at some circuits.

Moreover, the medium tyre has proved to be up to two seconds slower a lap in race trim, with the result that drivers are often keen to use it for as little time as possible.

A combination of these two factors has led to drivers pitting as early as lap 1 at certain races, often to get rid of the medium tyre and complete almost the whole race on softs.

Now Super Formula has stepped in to ensure drivers don’t resort to such tactics again.

For this weekend’s penultimate round at Okayama, the series will introduce a pit window, which will open on lap 11 of 68 and close after the penultimate lap.

The decision to prevent drivers from pitting on the final lap follows Impul driver Yuhi Sekiguchi stopping on the final lap at Motegi and taking the chequered flag in the pits.

As of now, the pit window will only be operational at Okayama, but the series is currently weighing up whether to introduce it again at the Suzuka title decider in October - although the lap limit may vary based on track length.

Drivers will continue to be allowed to pit in the first 10 laps in case of a puncture or a damaged wheel, but such a stop won’t count towards the mandatory tyre change.

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshita

All Super Formula races are streamed live and for free on Motorsport.tv.

Next article
Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"

Previous article

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Author Rachit Thukral

Super Formula Next session

Okayama

Okayama

28 Sep - 29 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes should be "feeling the pain"

42m
2
Formula 1

Giovinazzi penalised for crane incident

3
Formula 1

Bottas team order "not great" but necessary - Wolff

4
Formula 1

Plastic sandwich bag caused Magnussen's pace drop-off

5
Formula 1

Ferrari considered Vettel/Leclerc swap in Singapore

Latest videos

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou 00:17
Super Formula

Super Formula acrobatic pit stop: Alex Palou

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights 02:05
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: race highlights

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle 03:16
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 5 - Motegi: Kobayashi and Palou battle

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race 00:00
Super Formula

Round 5: Twin Ring Motegi Race

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi 00:36
Super Formula

Super Formula: Round 5 - Twin Ring Motegi

Latest news

Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama
SF

Super Formula introduces pit window at Okayama

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"
SF

Yamamoto: Losing points leads highlights my "weakness"

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid
SF

Kobayashi admits “demon” flatspot ruined victory bid

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue
SF

O'Ward denied Motegi points shot by power issue

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa wins, Cassidy takes points lead

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.