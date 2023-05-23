Subscribe
Previous / Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis
Super Formula / Autopolis Analysis

How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis

TOM’S driver Ritomo Miyata was in the thick of the fight for Super Formula victory for the second race in a row at Autopolis - but a strategy miscue arguably cost him a strong chance of beating eventual winner Liam Lawson.

Jamie Klein
By:

Around 15 laps into the 41-lap race at the flowing Kyushu track, Lawson’s decision to pit early looked like it wasn’t going to pay dividends. With the majority of drivers opting to extend their first stints amid fears of heavy tyre degradation, the Mugen driver soon caught up to a pack of slower cars that prevented him from exploiting his new tyre advantage.

It looked like the race would be a straight battle between Miyata and poleman Sho Tsuboi, who had around five seconds in hand over Miyata when Lawson dived for the pits, but saw his advantage steadily eroded after that as he struggled for pace in his Inging machine.

Read Also:

Indeed, at this stage it looked like Miyata was in a good position, as Lawson stopping gave him a five-second pocket of clean air ahead. With the Kiwi stuck behind the likes of Raoul Hyman and Cem Bolukbasi, Miyata was both gaining on leader Tsuboi and Lawson.

At the end of lap 15, Miyata trailed Tsuboi by 4.8s, with Lawson around 27s behind at this stage. Five laps later, Miyata had closed into within 3.2s of the lead, but crucially had got the margin over Lawson out to 30.9s - enough to make his stop and get out ahead.

The gap stayed at 30.9s for another lap as Lawson lost time trapped behind Kazuto Kotaka, but once he cleared the Kondo Racing man at the start of lap 21, he finally had clear air ahead of him. While Miyata continued to close in on Tsuboi, he was no longer gaining on Lawson, who started lapping around seven to eight tenths a lap faster.

The window for Miyata to stop and get ahead of Lawson was rapidly closing, and by the time Tsuboi bailed at the end of lap 25, the opportunity had already passed - Lawson was 27s behind and continued closing until the safety car was called on lap 30 following the collision between Sena Sakaguchi and Toshiki Oyu, prompting Miyata to finally come in.

Miyata resumed third and battled his way back ahead of Tsuboi at the restart on his fresher tyres, but couldn’t do anything about Lawson before the chequered flag. Post-race, the TOM’S driver acknowledged that he and his team had got the strategy wrong.

“In terms of the gap to Liam, and how close I really was to Tsuboi, during those laps I think we made a mistake with the decision [not to come in],” said Miyata in the post-race press conference. “We should have come in around that time.”

Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Ritomo Miyata, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Of course, had Miyata come in around lap 22 or 23, then Tsuboi probably would have responded by pitting next time. But such was the power of the undercut at Autopolis that a one-lap delta may have been enough for Miyata to get the jump, just as Lawson did with Sakaguchi earlier in the race after being stuck behind the second Inging driver early on.

Lawson’s engineer Tomo Koike admitted post-race that bringing in the Red Bull junior on lap 13 was not planned from the start. Rather, it was a reaction to the pace of Tadasuke Makino, who had been the first of all to stop when the pit window opened on lap 10.

“Sena was slower, so we were held up by him, but I knew if we tried the undercut we could get stuck in traffic, so it was hard to make a call,” Koike told Motorsport.com’s Japanese edition post-race. “I was thinking that we would come in on lap 10 if Cerumo [Inging] didn’t come in then, but I was worried about the traffic so we changed tack. 

“But Makino was suddenly really fast. We couldn’t allow Makino to undercut, so we decided at the last minute to come in [on lap 13]. It was a risk because we didn’t know how well the tyres would last. But he was able to manage them well and use the OTS perfectly.”

In the end, what brought Lawson back into contention was the fact he passed Hyman, Bolukbasi and Kotaka while sacrificing very little time to the leaders.

“I think what was really amazing about Liam’s performance was the way he managed the traffic on a track where you normally can’t overtake,” added Koike. “The efficiency of his overtaking, the ability to make passes without losing time… that’s his true strength.”

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

Podium

Podium

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments

Oyu denies full blame for Sakaguchi clash at Autopolis
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn

Has Honda’s super-sub blown his best shot at redemption?

Has Honda’s super-sub blown his best shot at redemption?

Super Formula
Autopolis

Has Honda’s super-sub blown his best shot at redemption? Has Honda’s super-sub blown his best shot at redemption?

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Ritomo Miyata
Can Toyota’s ‘must-win’ combo go all the way after Fuji win?

Can Toyota’s ‘must-win’ combo go all the way after Fuji win?

Super GT
Fuji

Can Toyota’s ‘must-win’ combo go all the way after Fuji win? Can Toyota’s ‘must-win’ combo go all the way after Fuji win?

How Toyota’s Miyata is staking his claim to an overseas future

How Toyota’s Miyata is staking his claim to an overseas future

Super Formula
Suzuka

How Toyota’s Miyata is staking his claim to an overseas future How Toyota’s Miyata is staking his claim to an overseas future

TOM'S on double Okayama disaster: "We have to reflect on this"

TOM'S on double Okayama disaster: "We have to reflect on this"

Super GT
Okayama

TOM'S on double Okayama disaster: "We have to reflect on this" TOM'S on double Okayama disaster: "We have to reflect on this"

TOM'S More from
TOM'S
Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

Super Formula
Suzuka

Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out Suzuka Super Formula: Miyata gets first win, Nojiri crashes out

How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

Super GT

How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest How Toyota's newcomer is faring after flying the Honda nest

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Prime
Prime
Super Formula
Autopolis

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Latest news

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed Wilson “doing well”, targets 2024 Indy 500 return from hospital bed

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

F1 Formula 1

Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1? Could Europe's newest circuit be a refreshing change for F1?

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races McLaren reveals 'Triple Crown' livery for Monaco and Spanish F1 races

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal

Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up Toyota announces Ogier as part of Kenya WRC line-up

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe