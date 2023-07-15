Subscribe
Super Formula Qualifying report

Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole

Tadasuke Makino scored his first Super Formula pole position in four years and the second of his career at Fuji, beating Red Bull junior Liam Lawson to the top spot by just under two tenths of a second.

Jamie Klein
By:

Dandelion Racing driver Makino, who topped practice earlier on Saturday, posted a best lap of 1m22.063s at the end of the Q2 pole shootout to eclipse Team Mugen rival Lawson by 0.179 seconds.

It marks Makino's first pole position since he made his Super Formula debut at Suzuka back in 2019.

Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

His rookie team-mate Kakunoshin Ota underlined Dandelion's turnaround by qualifying in third - as well as qualifying top of his Q1 group.

Ren Sato made it an all-Honda top four in his best qualifying performance of the year for Nakajima Racing, with championship leader Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) the best of the Toyota runners in fifth.

Two bonus points for Lawson mean that Miyata heads into Sunday's race with a reduced 10-point cushion at the head of the drivers' standings.

Joining Miyata on the third row will be Naoki Yamamoto, completing a strong showing from Nakajima.

Reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri could manage no better than seventh place, half a second off pole, ahead of Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) and Hiroki Otsu, who is deputising for an injured Toshiki Oyu at TGM Grand Prix.

Title contender Sho Tsuboi was a disappointing 11th, immediately behind Inging team-mate Sena Sakaguchi.

Nirei Fukuzumi completed the Q2 order for ThreeBond Racing, failing to set a competitive time after a costly lock-up at Turn 1.

Impul didn't get either of its drivers through to Q2, with Yuhi Sekiguchi lining up 13th and Ryo Hirakawa languishing down in 20th with the second-slowest time in his Q1 group.

Ukyo Sasahara, making his first race appearance of the year for TOM'S after being handed Giuliano Alesi's seat for the rest of the season, was also eliminated in Q1 and will start 16th.

Fuji Super Formula Rd. 6 - Q2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino Japan Dandelion Racing 1'22.063  
2 15 New Zealand Liam Lawson Team Mugen 1'22.242 0.179
3 6 Japan Kakunoshin Ohta Japan Dandelion Racing 1'22.331 0.268
4 65 Japan Ren Sato TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.428 0.365
5 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata Vantelin Team TOM'S 1'22.457 0.394
6 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto TCS Nakajima Racing 1'22.570 0.507
7 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri Team Mugen 1'22.571 0.508
8 3 Japan Kenta Yamashita Kondo Racing 1'22.725 0.662
9 53 Japan Hiroki Otsu TGM Grand Prix 1'22.862 0.799
10 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'22.889 0.826
11 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING 1'22.892 0.829
12 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi ThreeBond Racing 1'31.654 9.591
