Fuji Super Formula: Makino beats Lawson to pole
Tadasuke Makino scored his first Super Formula pole position in four years and the second of his career at Fuji, beating Red Bull junior Liam Lawson to the top spot by just under two tenths of a second.
Dandelion Racing driver Makino, who topped practice earlier on Saturday, posted a best lap of 1m22.063s at the end of the Q2 pole shootout to eclipse Team Mugen rival Lawson by 0.179 seconds.
It marks Makino's first pole position since he made his Super Formula debut at Suzuka back in 2019.
Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING
Photo by: Masahide Kamio
His rookie team-mate Kakunoshin Ota underlined Dandelion's turnaround by qualifying in third - as well as qualifying top of his Q1 group.
Ren Sato made it an all-Honda top four in his best qualifying performance of the year for Nakajima Racing, with championship leader Ritomo Miyata (TOM'S) the best of the Toyota runners in fifth.
Two bonus points for Lawson mean that Miyata heads into Sunday's race with a reduced 10-point cushion at the head of the drivers' standings.
- Motorsport.tv is showing all Super Formula qualifying sessions and races live in 2023. Click here for further information and to sign up today.
Joining Miyata on the third row will be Naoki Yamamoto, completing a strong showing from Nakajima.
Reigning two-time champion Tomoki Nojiri could manage no better than seventh place, half a second off pole, ahead of Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) and Hiroki Otsu, who is deputising for an injured Toshiki Oyu at TGM Grand Prix.
Title contender Sho Tsuboi was a disappointing 11th, immediately behind Inging team-mate Sena Sakaguchi.
Nirei Fukuzumi completed the Q2 order for ThreeBond Racing, failing to set a competitive time after a costly lock-up at Turn 1.
Impul didn't get either of its drivers through to Q2, with Yuhi Sekiguchi lining up 13th and Ryo Hirakawa languishing down in 20th with the second-slowest time in his Q1 group.
Ukyo Sasahara, making his first race appearance of the year for TOM'S after being handed Giuliano Alesi's seat for the rest of the season, was also eliminated in Q1 and will start 16th.
Fuji Super Formula Rd. 6 - Q2 results:
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|5
|Tadasuke Makino
|Dandelion Racing
|1'22.063
|2
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Team Mugen
|1'22.242
|0.179
|3
|6
|Kakunoshin Ohta
|Dandelion Racing
|1'22.331
|0.268
|4
|65
|Ren Sato
|TCS Nakajima Racing
|1'22.428
|0.365
|5
|37
|Ritomo Miyata
|Vantelin Team TOM'S
|1'22.457
|0.394
|6
|64
|Naoki Yamamoto
|TCS Nakajima Racing
|1'22.570
|0.507
|7
|1
|Tomoki Nojiri
|Team Mugen
|1'22.571
|0.508
|8
|3
|Kenta Yamashita
|Kondo Racing
|1'22.725
|0.662
|9
|53
|Hiroki Otsu
|TGM Grand Prix
|1'22.862
|0.799
|10
|39
|Sena Sakaguchi
|JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING
|1'22.889
|0.826
|11
|38
|Sho Tsuboi
|JMS P.mu/cerumo-INGING
|1'22.892
|0.829
|12
|12
|Nirei Fukuzumi
|ThreeBond Racing
|1'31.654
|9.591
|View full results
