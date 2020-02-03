Three new S5000 chassis arrive in Australia

The delivery of the tubs was taken by Garry Rogers Motorsport, which is responsible for production of the cars for the V8-powered series.

This means that up to 17 S5000 cars could take part in the opening round of the new S5000 season in Melbourne, the original order of 14 cars having already been delivered in tranches in 2019.

A further three cars remain on order, which will take the total grid size up to 20 cars.

“When we took the original cars on, the aim was to have 14 for the first event, which we achieved,” said GRM boss Barry Rogers.

"Our overall objective was to have a total of 20 cars in the country, because we believe that this category has all of the ingredients to be a successful, exciting show.

“Any reasonable motorsport category needs to have at least 20 cars, so we’ve stuck with the plan, and this is the first installment towards that.

“GRM has not wavered from its commitment to this class. All of our team really love being involved and we are extremely proud of the staff and what we’ve have been able to achieve.

“There will be no problem getting these cars ready. We were able to build 14 cars in a short space of time, so these three will come together quickly and will be ready for some pre-season testing.”

The two S5000 ‘launch’ events in 2019 attracted several leading racing drivers, most notably ex-Ferrari Formula 1 race winner Rubens Barrichello and rising Supercars star Anton de Pasquale.

For 2020, James Golding is one of the several names to be have been confirmed, the 24-year-old committing to a full-season alongside his Supercars enduro campaign with Team 18.

“Completion of these additional cars is another great step in the introduction of S5000,” said S5000 category manager Chris Lambden

“Behind the scenes, we are close to finalising a strong line-up for the 2020 championship. Motorsport has become expensive in some areas, and so the significantly cost-controlled budget that we are able to offer – along with the challenge of driving what will be the fastest race cars in Australia, and NZ, in a prestige national championship – is proving attractive.

“There have also been some good ‘evaluation’ tests of late, all of which points to a quality line-up."

The 2020 S5000 season will kick-off in March on the support bill for the Australian Grand Prix.

Related video