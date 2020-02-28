Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
17 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
06 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
07 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Other open wheel / Breaking news

Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test

shares
comments
Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test
By:
Feb 28, 2020, 2:13 PM

Indy 500 regular James Davison says he is thrilled about making his S5000 debut at the Albert Park next month after getting his first taste of the V8-powered car on Friday.

Davison, whose father Jon raced in the Formula 5000 category back in 1970s and 80s, will partner Ruben Barrichello at Team BRM for the opening round of the 2020 S5000 season on the Australian Grand Prix support bill.

Ahead of his maiden race, Davison got to experience the 560bhp car at the official pre-season test at The Bend Motorsport Park, joining 10 other drivers.

Although no times were published from the test, the 33-year-old likened the S5000 car to the Indy Lights machine he raced in 2008-09 – and praised the organiser for creating the “right balance of performance” with Australia’s latest big open-wheel series. 

“The moment that I did my first out lap, it reminded me of the Indy Lights car that I once drove,” said Davison.

“It was a big torquey V8 car, but this definitely has more power, less tyre grip, and is a lot of fun to drive.

“They have achieved the right balance of performance for what they’ve wanted to create here for the drivers and the fans. Yeah, I loved it.

“I’ve run on very old tyres, so I’m curious to see what they are like on some better ones, but so far, I’m loving it and can’t wait to get to the Grand Prix.

“I’m definitely with the right team. The Team BRM guys are fantastic to work with. I can tell that they are very knowledgeable and the moment I walked into their workshop, the professionalism has carried over to the race track.

“There is some pretty exciting race drivers to be competing against – people with Bathurst 1000 wins, Supercars drivers, former Formula 1 drivers. It’s going to be an all-star race.

“This series deserves that and hopefully we can capture and take over as many of the F1 fans at Albert Park.”

After two exhibition rounds in 2019, Albert Park will mark the start of the first full-blown season of the S5000 series.

As many as 16 drivers are expected to line up in Melbourne for the opening round of the season, with reigning Bathurst 1000 champion Alex Premat, Davison and Barrichello three of the most high profile names to sign up for the race.

Related video

Next article
S5000 teams test at The Bend

Previous article

S5000 teams test at The Bend
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Drivers Will Davison
Author Rachit Thukral

Other open wheel Next session

TRS: Manfield

TRS: Manfield

14 Feb - 16 Feb

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

2
Formula 1

Hamilton says Mercedes battling "plenty of problems"

10m
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo tops final morning of testing from Leclerc

2h
4
Formula 1

Racing Point not ruling out fighting Ferrari early on

3h
5
Formula 1

Test 2, Day 3: F1 2020 testing tech updates from the track

Latest videos

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights 02:52
Other open wheel
3h

James Davison compares S5000 car to Indy Lights

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver 03:49
Other open wheel
3h

GRM announces Luis Leeds as their new driver

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga 01:36
Other open wheel

Toyota Racing Series: 2020 champion Igor Fraga

Manfeild Race 3 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Race 3

Manfeild Race 2 00:00
Other open wheel

Manfeild Race 2

Latest news

Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test
Misc

Davison excited about "all-star" S5000 race after maiden test

S5000 teams test at The Bend
Misc

S5000 teams test at The Bend

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season
Misc

GRM extends Valvoline backing for 2020 S5000, TCR season

Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park
Misc

Davison to race in S5000 at Albert Park

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid
Misc

Premat joins Albert Park S5000 grid

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.