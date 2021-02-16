Top events
Previous
NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

shares
comments
John Force Racing confirms its return to action
By:

The 21-time NHRA championship-winning team John Force Racing will start the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series with next month’s opening round of the season.

JFR announced it was putting racing activities on hold last July during a 2020 NHRA season heavily disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, Fla. will see 16-time champion John Force and three-time champion Robert Hight return to Funny Car action, while 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force will again take on her dragster rivals.

Team owner John Force’s Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car will be run by crew chief Danny Hood and Tim Fabrisi. 

“Thank you to all of our sponsors and fans for sticking by us,” said Force who has 151 Funny Car wins to his name. “I really realized how much I love this sport and I appreciate the chance to get back into my PEAK / BlueDEF Chevrolet.

“We’re excited to be back racing and to have all of our sponsors with us. I’m looking forward to working with Camping World and can’t wait to see where the sport goes with them on board.”

JFR team president Hight, who has 51 wins, will continue to drive the Auto Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS which is run by Jimmy Prock and Chris Cunningham.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to going rounds and winning races with this Auto Club team,” said Hight. “I know Jimmy and Chris and all our Auto Club guys are excited and ready to get going.

“I’m happy to be continuing John Force Racing’s over 20-year partnership with AAA and ultimately going after another championship.”

Crew chiefs David Grubnic and Mac Savage will continue to tune Brittany Force’s Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac dragster.

“I can’t wait to get back to the racetrack with my Monster Energy / Flav-R-Pac team,” she said. “We’ll be chasing down our first win of the season right out of the gate. This year I’m really looking forward to racing in Seattle with Frank Tiegs and Flav-R-Pac as the title sponsor.”

John Force Racing’s other sponsors include Chevrolet, Cornwell Tools, Montana Brand, ParkerStore, Baldwin Filters, Gates Belts, Weld Racing, Simpson Race Products and Goodyear.

In preparation for the season, JFR is set to attend NHRA’s Pro Winter Warm-Up March 5-7 at Palm Beach International Raceway.

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Previous article

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
Load comments

About this article

Series NHRA
Drivers John Force , Robert Hight , Brittany Force
Author David Malsher-Lopez

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

20m
GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

Sep 25, 2020
John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Jul 31, 2020
NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

Jun 3, 2020
NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon
NHRA

NHRA aims to resume in August, new schedule expected soon

May 4, 2020
David Malsher-Lopez
David Malsher-Lopez
Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer
IndyCar / Breaking news

Jenkins reduces Indy 500 duties as he tackles brain cancer

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship
General / Breaking news

Andretti, Jourdain join forces in Super Copa championship

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

More from
John Force
John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

Force after 150th win: “The monkey taught me so much”
NHRA / Breaking news

Force after 150th win: “The monkey taught me so much”

John Force scores 150th Funny Car win Pacific Raceways
NHRA / Race report

John Force scores 150th Funny Car win

John Force Racing confirms its return to action
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing confirms its return to action

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

GM restructures its motorsports operations with two new hires

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

John Force Racing pauses racing activities until 2021

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July
NHRA NHRA / Breaking news

NHRA announces new schedule, will restart in July

